 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   This week in CSB Sunday Morning, it's holiday road tripping story time. Let's just hope it didn't involve a four-alarm holiday emergency   (fark.com) divider line
18
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

121 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2019 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you thought drinking and driving was bad, doing acid and operating a reindeer powered aircraft with NORAD actively tracking your ass is like...

Actually it sounds pretty safe as long as the reindeer are doing the flying.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 640x480]


I was able to do that unti 3 years agp
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This happened back in the early '90s when I was dating my first "not from around here" girlfriend. As in I was livng in Georgia and she had just recently moved from Connecticut. Well, things had progressed to the point where it was time to "meet the family for Christmas". As in her family. In Connecticut.

Back then, neither of us had the extra money to fly there and back, but we did have a reliable car and thought nothing of driving from Athens, GA to Warren, CT, leaving late on Christmas Eve. And it was fine. The interstates were mostly clear all the way up through to Connecticut and traffic was quite light on that day. Mind you, though. this is a near 14 hour drive without any stops. We left around 8pm (we both had to work that day, and then get home, finish packing, etc.)

So the first half of the drive is going well. We figured we'd get to her parent's house between ten and noon on Christmas Day, just in time for a nice lunch. But we knew we'd need to get something to eat around five or six (and some fresh coffee) as we were young and stupid and figured we could take turns catnapping and driving and be none the worse for the wear.

Did I mention I was a Southern boy? Raised in Georgia? You see, all good southerners know that no matter what day of the year it is, no matter what the weather is, if you're waiting driving distance of an interstate, you're always able to get something hot to eat and drink 24 hours a day. It's called Waffle House. I think i had their entire menu memorized by the time I was a sophomore in high school. I still have it memorized today, in fact. So I figured we'd just find a Waffle House, grab some grub and fresh coffee, and be on our way.

There are no Waffle Houses in Pennsylvania. Which was where we were when we started searching for breakfast (and gas). At least there weren't back then. Nor were there any other similar establishments. Or even gas stations open. Apparently once you cross the Mason-Dixon line, everything shuts down on Christmas Day.

Luckily we were able to find, after much searching and a friendly assist from a local deputy, the one gas station open. And so our Christmas breakfast consisted off packaged donuts, some dry egg salad sandwiches, and (thankfully) a lot of fresh coffee. From that point forward, I never made another road trip without a cooler stocked with food and drinks. Lesson learned.

Also, you northern types need to embrace the heaven on earth that is Waffle House. Seriously. If you don't know, I can't explain it. If you do know, you know exactly what I mean. You've never truly experienced life until you've been in a deep philosophical discussion at three in the morning in a Waffle House.
 
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was driving me and the kids to a friend's cabin inside Smokey Mountain National Park for Christmas holiday. We had brought presents, food and lots of whiskey cider to celebrate. We were trying to beat the blizzard and so it had just started to  rain-snow quite heavily and daylight was quickly leaving us. Fast forward..I got lost in the park and ultimately had to find a place to hunker down. We found a gully to a stream and parked there. Kept the truck running all night to keep the kids warm. Early next morning I got up and was amazed at the winter white that was on the trees and the ground. It was truly beautiful.  I had some Christmas lights in the back since my friend had said we were planning to go out and cut down a tree. Instead, I plugged the lights into the 110V outlet in the bed of my truck. Wrapped the lights around a small evergreen. Then took out the kid's gifts and placed them under the lit tree. I woke them up and they were mesmerized. Santa had come to visit us in the storm. My kids never questioned the fact we were spending Christmas out in a blizzard...they had gifts, hot cocoa, cookies and I had them. I will never forget that Christmas.
 
mama2tnt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went in search of legal weed last Christmastime - and found it.

Unfortunately, it was after the dog ran out onto the highway (the dog was FINE! - but my car was an accordion).

I spent three weeks waiting for the insurance adjuster (remember, it was the holidays and I was somewhere in the Colorado mountains) - but, since I was only a few hundred yards from a legal weed store, it turned into a not-so-bad holiday, after all!  \o/

On top of everything else, I had absolutely NO cell service in the mountains. Thank goodness for wifi, keeping me connected to the world - and TotalFark, for keeping me connected to my sanity.

Driving back home was another adventure, as well - screaming in fear in the dark of a blizzard while driving a rental car without snow tires at 17 mph while trying desperately to find a motel in western Kansas before I ran out of gas was...different from my usual holidays, for sure.

This year? I'm not home, but I'm planning to stay put where I am so as not to tempt fate.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I do not get along with my mom and step dad, haven't since I was about 12. When I was in the Navy in the mid 80s I was stationed at Cecil Field, Florida. I called my mom 2 weeks before Christmas to tell her that I got a leave chit approved and would be coming home to NYC for Christmas week. I had not seen my parents since I graduated bootcamp and my kid brothers since I signed up to go to bootcamp, about a year and half. Mom says hey thats great see you when you get here.

Get on the plane to Kennedy, take the train/bus over to Richmond Hill, get to the apartment and....it's empty. No one is there.

They did leave all my crap in the apartment, my books, clothes, furniture, art/posters etc, so that was nice of them.

It took me a couple of weeks to track down my family after I got back to the base in Florida. Mom and step dad moved the family to Mobile, AL for a new job for my step dad and did not bother to let me know. When I finally got my mom on the phone and asked her WTF? she claimed she had no idea I was coming home to NYC for Christmas, thought I was being "dramatic" and making a "big deal" about it. When I asked her when she was planning on telling me they moved the family to Alabama she said she would have gotten around to it.

Ended up spending Christmas week with my best friends from the neighborhood and we had an epic time partying in the empty apartment that the super said was rent paid through the end of Dec.
 
mama2tnt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: I do not get along with my mom and step dad, haven't since I was about 12. When I was in the Navy in the mid 80s I was stationed at Cecil Field, Florida. I called my mom 2 weeks before Christmas to tell her that I got a leave chit approved and would be coming home to NYC for Christmas week. I had not seen my parents since I graduated bootcamp and my kid brothers since I signed up to go to bootcamp, about a year and half. Mom says hey thats great see you when you get here.

Get on the plane to Kennedy, take the train/bus over to Richmond Hill, get to the apartment and....it's empty. No one is there.

They did leave all my crap in the apartment, my books, clothes, furniture, art/posters etc, so that was nice of them.

It took me a couple of weeks to track down my family after I got back to the base in Florida. Mom and step dad moved the family to Mobile, AL for a new job for my step dad and did not bother to let me know. When I finally got my mom on the phone and asked her WTF? she claimed she had no idea I was coming home to NYC for Christmas, thought I was being "dramatic" and making a "big deal" about it. When I asked her when she was planning on telling me they moved the family to Alabama she said she would have gotten around to it.

Ended up spending Christmas week with my best friends from the neighborhood and we had an epic time partying in the empty apartment that the super said was rent paid through the end of Dec.


This might not exactly be in the holiday spirit, but I hope like hell that you destroyed the place and cost your folks money and credit problems unto eternity.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mama2tnt: Someone Else's Alt: I do not get along with my mom and step dad, haven't since I was about 12. When I was in the Navy in the mid 80s I was stationed at Cecil Field, Florida. I called my mom 2 weeks before Christmas to tell her that I got a leave chit approved and would be coming home to NYC for Christmas week. I had not seen my parents since I graduated bootcamp and my kid brothers since I signed up to go to bootcamp, about a year and half. Mom says hey thats great see you when you get here.

Get on the plane to Kennedy, take the train/bus over to Richmond Hill, get to the apartment and....it's empty. No one is there.

They did leave all my crap in the apartment, my books, clothes, furniture, art/posters etc, so that was nice of them.

It took me a couple of weeks to track down my family after I got back to the base in Florida. Mom and step dad moved the family to Mobile, AL for a new job for my step dad and did not bother to let me know. When I finally got my mom on the phone and asked her WTF? she claimed she had no idea I was coming home to NYC for Christmas, thought I was being "dramatic" and making a "big deal" about it. When I asked her when she was planning on telling me they moved the family to Alabama she said she would have gotten around to it.

Ended up spending Christmas week with my best friends from the neighborhood and we had an epic time partying in the empty apartment that the super said was rent paid through the end of Dec.

This might not exactly be in the holiday spirit, but I hope like hell that you destroyed the place and cost your folks money and credit problems unto eternity.


They didn't get their deposit back. We didn't tear it up, but we left a hell of a mess.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is a July holiday but maybe it counts? I'm a 10 year old skinny geek with glasses on a trip through Florida with my parents and siblings in the station wagon. After the traditional fight with my brother and complaining "Are we there yet" I decide to stick my hand out the window. So my hand is 'flying' up and down and after a few dozen miles that gets old so I use my hand to divert air into the car into my face and it's kind of fun to a kid that's been trapped in a car for a couple of days and many hundreds of miles. Even my brother started doing it. Then I decide I should stick my head out of the window. Cheeks billow out and my glasses press hard into my face, crew cut hair wiggles a little and it's fun.

Then a huge beetle slams into my glasses at 60+ miles an hour and I suddenly knew why people don't do this more often. Bug guts everywhere, mostly on me. Kept my hands and head inside the car after that.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: I do not get along with my mom and step dad, haven't since I was about 12. When I was in the Navy in the mid 80s I was stationed at Cecil Field, Florida. I called my mom 2 weeks before Christmas to tell her that I got a leave chit approved and would be coming home to NYC for Christmas week. I had not seen my parents since I graduated bootcamp and my kid brothers since I signed up to go to bootcamp, about a year and half. Mom says hey thats great see you when you get here.

Get on the plane to Kennedy, take the train/bus over to Richmond Hill, get to the apartment and....it's empty. No one is there.

They did leave all my crap in the apartment, my books, clothes, furniture, art/posters etc, so that was nice of them.

It took me a couple of weeks to track down my family after I got back to the base in Florida. Mom and step dad moved the family to Mobile, AL for a new job for my step dad and did not bother to let me know. When I finally got my mom on the phone and asked her WTF? she claimed she had no idea I was coming home to NYC for Christmas, thought I was being "dramatic" and making a "big deal" about it. When I asked her when she was planning on telling me they moved the family to Alabama she said she would have gotten around to it.

Ended up spending Christmas week with my best friends from the neighborhood and we had an epic time partying in the empty apartment that the super said was rent paid through the end of Dec.


I'm sorry. That isn't what family is supposed to be about. I hope you have since found a better pack.

/"Family don't end with blood."
//
///Christmas tree slashies
 
payattention
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Okay, it isn't that much, but here we go.

When I was ten, my parents (or Santa, I forget which) gave me a model kit of the phaser, tricorder, and communicator from the original series of Star Trek. I hastily glued them together (never mind that such glue was not instant, nor were they supposed to be put together all at once, but hey... ten year olds are not known for their  patience) while my parents did breakfast and then got us all together for the hour and a half drive to the grandparents houses for the rest fo the day's activities. I stuck my new Starfleet equipment under the passenger seat so they would not get crushed. We then took off in the 28F weather for the trip. We sang Christmas songs and babbled about toys and what not. Now, this was 1974, and we were in a small VW station wagon. So, we get to the first grandparents house, and I grab my stuff and we all flood into the big old place. I go to the living room, drop my stuff in a pile that I know I will be ordered to move at any moment, and take my box of Star Trek goodies and open it. What did I see? Three lumps of melted black and silver that vaguely resembled the models I had put together that morning. It seems the heaters in those things can be really hot and they are aimed right at the hole under the seat, not at the feet area. Plus, the spot under the seat is bare metal, not carpeted like the rest of the floor board. SO, the head of exhaust or whatever, coupled with the heater blasting away right on the box, and you get blobs of sadness. You know how the rest of the day went, I am sure. (Nothing more uplifting that a drunk dad and a biatchy mom berating you for being a drag and then as you weep uncontrollably, get spanked a few times and told that he would give me something to cry about.)

/not the best story, but a true one...
//that was the start of my really getting disillusioned about this time of year...
///kids place importance on things that adults may find really silly or insignificant, but to ridicule or mock them for it is plain evil...
 
jjwars1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Well....Alrighty....Then: I was driving me and the kids to a friend's cabin inside Smokey Mountain National Park for Christmas holiday. We had brought presents, food and lots of whiskey cider to celebrate. We were trying to beat the blizzard and so it had just started to  rain-snow quite heavily and daylight was quickly leaving us. Fast forward..I got lost in the park and ultimately had to find a place to hunker down. We found a gully to a stream and parked there. Kept the truck running all night to keep the kids warm. Early next morning I got up and was amazed at the winter white that was on the trees and the ground. It was truly beautiful.  I had some Christmas lights in the back since my friend had said we were planning to go out and cut down a tree. Instead, I plugged the lights into the 110V outlet in the bed of my truck. Wrapped the lights around a small evergreen. Then took out the kid's gifts and placed them under the lit tree. I woke them up and they were mesmerized. Santa had come to visit us in the storm. My kids never questioned the fact we were spending Christmas out in a blizzard...they had gifts, hot cocoa, cookies and I had them. I will never forget that Christmas.


Hopefully the kids weren't too young to forget, or too old to enjoy the magic. Either way, you were super Dad that day. Most fathers would not have thought of that or bothered with the effort.
 
payattention
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Interceptor1 - Then a huge beetle slams into my glasses at 60+ miles an hour and I suddenly knew why people don't do this more often.

Yep. Those of us who grew up around dirt bikes, go carts, and such learn that one fairly early.
 
hershy799
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The daughter of one of my dad's best friends decided to get married right around Christmas, about an hour drive away from our house in Maryland. Then we got 18" of snow the day/night before the wedding.
I'm pretty sure only immediate families were able to make it as they came early.
Lesson learned: Don't have a big wedding in a snow-prone area in winter.
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
On Christmas day, 1990, it was the coldest day I've ever experienced. This was in central Missouri, and it was about -20F as I was packing up my Toyota Starlet.

Destination: Oakland California for the four day run of Grateful Dead shows.

My car barely started and my mom shed a tear or two as I left to get my friends. This was a tiny car and there were five of us. Three had to lay down in the back the entire trip, packed like sausages.

It got terrible after the tape deck broke in Salina, KS. No music for the next 24 hours, and we drove straight through and rotated drivers.

We had a great time of course, spent some time on the coast and in San Francisco. All navigation by paper maps and no cell phones.

The ride back was a feat of mental and physical endurance and I'm not sure how we made it.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Here's a little snippet of memory (forgive that it happened slightly past Christmas, as memories have a way of fluidity):

The year was 1977. I was in Kindergarten, and my eldest sister had just been deputized. We lived in Central Florida, and though my family came from the upper Midwest, I was a tropical baby. When a freak storm dropped snow on the Land of the Magic Kingdom, my usually upstanding and sedate good citizen of a sister chose to use all her LEO driving skills and probably break a bunch of traffic laws to take me around to the best places to see and play in the once-in-a-lifetime Florida snow.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

meerclarschild: Someone Else's Alt: I do not get along with my mom and step dad, haven't since I was about 12. When I was in the Navy in the mid 80s I was stationed at Cecil Field, Florida. I called my mom 2 weeks before Christmas to tell her that I got a leave chit approved and would be coming home to NYC for Christmas week. I had not seen my parents since I graduated bootcamp and my kid brothers since I signed up to go to bootcamp, about a year and half. Mom says hey thats great see you when you get here.

Get on the plane to Kennedy, take the train/bus over to Richmond Hill, get to the apartment and....it's empty. No one is there.

They did leave all my crap in the apartment, my books, clothes, furniture, art/posters etc, so that was nice of them.

It took me a couple of weeks to track down my family after I got back to the base in Florida. Mom and step dad moved the family to Mobile, AL for a new job for my step dad and did not bother to let me know. When I finally got my mom on the phone and asked her WTF? she claimed she had no idea I was coming home to NYC for Christmas, thought I was being "dramatic" and making a "big deal" about it. When I asked her when she was planning on telling me they moved the family to Alabama she said she would have gotten around to it.

Ended up spending Christmas week with my best friends from the neighborhood and we had an epic time partying in the empty apartment that the super said was rent paid through the end of Dec.

I'm sorry. That isn't what family is supposed to be about. I hope you have since found a better pack.

/"Family don't end with blood."
//
///Christmas tree slashies


Thanks but It's all good. I do not talk to my mom, but the rest of my family is fine. Plus, every since I met Mrs. Alt we have had the traditional Christmas tree, she even listens to crappy Christmas music while we decorate them.

We are all set this year including good friends visiting for a couple of days and neighbors over for a party. Can't wait to find out what's in the big box!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report