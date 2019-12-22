 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Man armed with a lightsaber causing trouble at a QuickTrip. Just another day on the mean streets of Omaha, Nebraska   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am a Sith Lord. I can defeat him in Mortal Kombat.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: I am a Sith Lord. I can defeat him in Mortal Kombat.


I believe the appropriate response to anyone armed with a sword is: "There can be only one!"
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dick Gozinya: casual disregard: I am a Sith Lord. I can defeat him in Mortal Kombat.

I believe the appropriate response to anyone armed with a sword is: "There can be only one!"


That seems strange. Reality is not predicated upon belief.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops are needing to know what color the light saber is.
 
