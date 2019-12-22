 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Do You Remember)   There is something kind of haunting about how Christmas trees looked 100 years ago   (doyouremember.com) divider line
12
    More: Creepy, Christmas tree, Tree, Christmas trees, Christmas, first picture, Sequoiadendron, long history of arboreal worship, string lights  
•       •       •

773 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2019 at 9:44 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These millennial monopolies aren't as good as the monopolies the boomers remember from their childhood.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
doyouremember.comView Full Size


I can't wait to unwrap the saucily clad flapper Santa is going to bring me for Christmas.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

brap: [doyouremember.com image 255x300]

I can't wait to unwrap the saucily clad flapper Santa is going to bring me for Christmas.


Grandma was a spicy pepper!
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Are they creepy and terrifying, like everything else?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
it was a bleak black and white world where many died for lack of vaccines. Merry Christmas!
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

brap: [doyouremember.com image 255x300]

I can't wait to unwrap the saucily clad flapper Santa is going to bring me for Christmas.


That's either an obnoxiously large mantle or a rather small flapper.
 
Riff-Raff
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

brap: [doyouremember.com image 255x300]

I can't wait to unwrap the saucily clad flapper Santa is going to bring me for Christmas.


Like the fist of an angry god
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size

it's deja vu all over again
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

croesius: brap: [doyouremember.com image 255x300]

I can't wait to unwrap the saucily clad flapper Santa is going to bring me for Christmas.

That's either an obnoxiously large mantle or a rather small flapper.


My old house was built in 1895.  It had a fireplace in every room with a mantle that size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How did anyone survive the 1800's with all those lit candles on the tree????!!
 
Fissile
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Every looks creepy in black and white.

Same woman black and white v color.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Gonna post this one again. Cuz .... hawt!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report