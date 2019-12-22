 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SeattlePI)   The man who wanted to engage in a white nationalist war and was found to be a participant in domestic terrorism is using Trump's impeachment as his own defense because of course he is   (seattlepi.com) divider line
32
    More: Asinine, United States, United States House of Representatives, Federal Bureau of Investigation, State Rep. Matt Shea, Republican Party, Terrorism, sham investigation, Republicans' House caucus  
•       •       •

724 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2019 at 7:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Rep. Wilcox, on his Facebook page, explained that he took "painful" but "necessary" action against Shea after reading the investigative report. The Yelm Republican explained:
"I will stand up for the right of anyone to express their political opinion. Planning armed confrontation that puts innocent lives at risk is an entirely different thing

For Farkers not in the PNW: if a Republican from Yelm is calling you out, you dun goofed
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Traitorous farkstick.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.khq.com/news/sheriff-knez​o​vich-i-believe-there-s-enough-evidence​-to-charge/article_f1d01462-22bd-11ea-​97a2-af4048c7056e.html?utm_medium=soci​al&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=use​r-share
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's what you get for excusing Trump's criminal behaviour. The crooks have decided rules don't apply  anymore. I'm sorry America, you had a good run.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Does he wear that flag lapel pin ironically?
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sithon: That's what you get for excusing Trump's criminal behaviour. The crooks have decided rules don't apply  anymore. I'm sorry America, you had a good run.


between this shiat and the evil farking asshole who is pardoning pedophiles before he has to leave office, things are really starting to ramp up in a hurry.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x490]
https://www.khq.com/news/sheriff-knezo​vich-i-believe-there-s-enough-evidence​-to-charge/article_f1d01462-22bd-11ea-​97a2-af4048c7056e.html?utm_medium=soci​al&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=use​r-share


They are LITERALLY afraid to arrest him. literally. that's some scary shiat to me.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm white. Who believes this bullshiat? God damn them.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kirablue42: blastoh: [Fark user image 425x490]
https://www.khq.com/news/sheriff-knezo​vich-i-believe-there-s-enough-evidence​-to-charge/article_f1d01462-22bd-11ea-​97a2-af4048c7056e.html?utm_medium=soci​al&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=use​r-share

They are LITERALLY afraid to arrest him. literally. that's some scary shiat to me.


Arrest him. Let the rubes swarm. Surround the rubes. Arrest the rubes. If some rubes get hurt or worse, so be it. They bought their ticket and can serve as a warning to other would-be rubes.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When even the Republicans boot him out, how far down the rabbit hole is he?
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just execue him, his children if anybody was dumb enough to have them, and his parents, to ensure the land is salted.
 
cherryl taggart
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Kirablue42: blastoh: [Fark user image 425x490]
https://www.khq.com/news/sheriff-knezo​vich-i-believe-there-s-enough-evidence​-to-charge/article_f1d01462-22bd-11ea-​97a2-af4048c7056e.html?utm_medium=soci​al&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=use​r-share

They are LITERALLY afraid to arrest him. literally. that's some scary shiat to me.

Arrest him. Let the rubes swarm. Surround the rubes. Arrest the rubes. If some rubes get hurt or worse, so be it. They bought their ticket and can serve as a warning to other would-be rubes.


Unfortunately, if enough rubes show up, the surrounding forces would then need reinforcements that may or may not be sent.  Especially if a Republican official, loyal to Trump, were to refuse to give the order to deploy.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm interested in what's the worst case scenario of this kind of extremist thinking.

/my geographical WCS was Yellowstone blowing its top and the tremors causing the San Andreas fault to really give
//with this scenario, I just don't know, the US doesn't have real geographic cultural/racial divides
///AFAIK
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: Just execue him, his children if anybody was dumb enough to have them, and his parents, to ensure the land is salted.


Sounds pretty Biblical. He should approve.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
he urged disobedience of voter-passed Initiative 594

Dear Rep. Shea,

You Sir are a dickhead, not a dictator.

Sincerely, Archie.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sithon: That's what you get for excusing Trump's criminal behaviour. The crooks have decided rules don't apply  anymore. I'm sorry America, you had a good run.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: holdmybones: Kirablue42: blastoh: [Fark user image 425x490]
https://www.khq.com/news/sheriff-knezo​vich-i-believe-there-s-enough-evidence​-to-charge/article_f1d01462-22bd-11ea-​97a2-af4048c7056e.html?utm_medium=soci​al&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=use​r-share

They are LITERALLY afraid to arrest him. literally. that's some scary shiat to me.

Arrest him. Let the rubes swarm. Surround the rubes. Arrest the rubes. If some rubes get hurt or worse, so be it. They bought their ticket and can serve as a warning to other would-be rubes.

Unfortunately, if enough rubes show up, the surrounding forces would then need reinforcements that may or may not be sent.  Especially if a Republican official, loyal to Trump, were to refuse to give the order to deploy.


Washington governor enlists Washington national guard.
 
Gooch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: blastoh: [Fark user image 425x490]
https://www.khq.com/news/sheriff-knezo​vich-i-believe-there-s-enough-evidence​-to-charge/article_f1d01462-22bd-11ea-​97a2-af4048c7056e.html?utm_medium=soci​al&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=use​r-share

They are LITERALLY afraid to arrest him. literally. that's some scary shiat to me.


1/2 of the cops are afraid, the other 1/2 sympathize with him. They wouldn't be afraid to storm an inner city tenement looking for a heavily armed colored person.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gooch: Kirablue42: blastoh: [Fark user image 425x490]
https://www.khq.com/news/sheriff-knezo​vich-i-believe-there-s-enough-evidence​-to-charge/article_f1d01462-22bd-11ea-​97a2-af4048c7056e.html?utm_medium=soci​al&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=use​r-share

They are LITERALLY afraid to arrest him. literally. that's some scary shiat to me.

1/2 of the cops are afraid, the other 1/2 sympathize with him. They wouldn't be afraid to storm an inner city tenement looking for a heavily armed colored person.


Exactly. Do the street gangs get to determine who gets arrested and threaten unrest if we arrest a gang leader? Do we let that shiat ride?
 
jimjays
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Law enforcement is prejudiced against criminals. Remember when the peace mongers and bleeding hearts of the left were considered the political whack jobs that didn't understand what their policy would mean for the country? Now the right is openly espousing fascism while advocating against law and order, in Orwellian language calling anarchy patriotism. And after spending 8 years telling us that Obama hates America and her values.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: sithon: That's what you get for excusing Trump's criminal behaviour. The crooks have decided rules don't apply  anymore. I'm sorry America, you had a good run.

between this shiat and the evil farking asshole who is pardoning pedophiles before he has to leave office, things are really starting to ramp up in a hurry.


I think that a better way to explain what is happening here is that a lot of laws have been passed over the past few decades that are very liberal.  Voting right, equality, the environment, medicare, things like that.  It is all counter to the Conservative view on many things.

As such, many Conservatives feel that the laws are unjust, incorrect, illegitimate, etc...  This has been the case for some time.  Trump coming to the forefront to actually SAY all of that out loud has emboldened these people into thinking that it is okay now to stand up to those laws.  They think it's time to take their country back.

I'm sure that this explanation is too simple.  But it does explain a lot.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: blastoh: [Fark user image 425x490]
https://www.khq.com/news/sheriff-knezo​vich-i-believe-there-s-enough-evidence​-to-charge/article_f1d01462-22bd-11ea-​97a2-af4048c7056e.html?utm_medium=soci​al&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=use​r-share

They are LITERALLY afraid to arrest him. literally. that's some scary shiat to me.


That's because they are cops, and most cops are farking cowards.

The worst it could get would another Waco, if white supremacist want to take up arms against your local sheriff and put themselves all in one place so the FBI and ATF can take them all out at once, I am fine with it. But most likely it will be a bunch of white slobs on "disability" that hold up in a hut somewhere waiting for their dildo shipments.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: When even the Republicans boot him out, how far down the rabbit hole is he?


Yeah, he obviously forgot that he is supposed to keep this shiat to himself and the monthly meetings.

Can't have any Rs running around telling everyone the secret handshake.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sithon: That's what you get for excusing Trump's criminal behaviour. The crooks have decided rules don't apply  anymore.


Trump doesn't get credit for that. His election undoubtedly magnified the problem, but really he's a symptom not a cause. It's the logical progression from all the people who break inconvenient rules and laws on a daily basis. Trump is the avatar of right-wing entitlement.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I thought the cops had a hard-on for playing with their pseudo-war toys.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

casual disregard: I'm white. Who believes this bullshiat? God damn them.


That would be the deplorables. You know, the poorly educated.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Kirablue42: sithon: That's what you get for excusing Trump's criminal behaviour. The crooks have decided rules don't apply  anymore. I'm sorry America, you had a good run.

between this shiat and the evil farking asshole who is pardoning pedophiles before he has to leave office, things are really starting to ramp up in a hurry.

I think that a better way to explain what is happening here is that a lot of laws have been passed over the past few decades that are very liberal.  Voting right, equality, the environment, medicare, things like that.  It is all counter to the Conservative view on many things.

As such, many Conservatives feel that the laws are unjust, incorrect, illegitimate, etc...  This has been the case for some time.  Trump coming to the forefront to actually SAY all of that out loud has emboldened these people into thinking that it is okay now to stand up to those laws.  They think it's time to take their country back.

I'm sure that this explanation is too simple.  But it does explain a lot.


That's a lot of words just to say "Republicans are farking ignorant."
 
Harlee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: blastoh: [Fark user image 425x490]
https://www.khq.com/news/sheriff-knezo​vich-i-believe-there-s-enough-evidence​-to-charge/article_f1d01462-22bd-11ea-​97a2-af4048c7056e.html?utm_medium=soci​al&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=use​r-share

They are LITERALLY afraid to arrest him. literally. that's some scary shiat to me.


You know what? This really does sound like a situation that cries out for an independent 2A Solution. The man can't be looking over his shoulder 24/7. That scenario would be entirely in line with Shea's professed philosophy. It would be sad, and wrong, and as a law-abiding citizen I would not recommend nor suggest it, but that certainly does sound like where this is going.

Specifically, lovers of liberty might end up taking a page out one of those right wing bibles, "Unintended Consequences"  by John Ross. That's the gunhumper doorstop where the author has his protagonist suggest to everyday Americans, in reference to the politicians who are pissing them off: "Act alone and kill them from ambush. And tell no one."

Sewing and reaping.... How the hell does that work? Sad.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: I thought the cops had a hard-on for playing with their pseudo-war toys.



Only when they're deployed against those who can't fight back.
 
Harlee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I'm interested in what's the worst case scenario of this kind of extremist thinking.

/my geographical WCS was Yellowstone blowing its top and the tremors causing the San Andreas fault to really give
//with this scenario, I just don't know, the US doesn't have real geographic cultural/racial divides
///AFAIK


Pretty sure that COMALite Js already covered this. https://www.fark.com/comments/9992445​/​114828321#c114828321 Crimson Beast, and all that. What's the key date again? April 20th?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gyorg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
At some point, when he's not paying attention, FBI, national guard, etc, will pick this guy up and fly him to a federal prison in the middle of nowhere.

It'll happen so fast, his posse won't know it's started until it's over. They'll all be under surveillance anyway. That's what happened when they took the Bundy's in the SUV. One posse member decided to be a hot shot playing soldier without realizing they were surrounded and got himself killed.

That's how federal law enforcement works. They're patient and definitive.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gyorg: At some point, when he's not paying attention, FBI, national guard, etc, will pick this guy up and fly him to a federal prison in the middle of nowhere.

It'll happen so fast, his posse won't know it's started until it's over. They'll all be under surveillance anyway. That's what happened when they took the Bundy's in the SUV. One posse member decided to be a hot shot playing soldier without realizing they were surrounded and got himself killed.

That's how federal law enforcement works. They're patient and definitive.


What federal agency under the Trump administration is going to do anything to this guy?
Ain't no FBI coming for this creep in the middle of no night.
We now live in the post-law era, and the people in charge are on his side.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report