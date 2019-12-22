 Skip to content
(CBC)   Instant karma: Man accidentally shoots himself in the leg while trying to flee with stolen puppy   (cbc.ca) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm very pleased the puppy is unharmed.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wheel guns, people.

/kids today with their a.c.p.s
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
- Please!! Call 911!
- Hmm...no.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's a mangy looking pistol I'd bet it's been handed from criminal to criminal for a long time before finally ending it's career being used to steal a puppy.
 
maxx2112
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Smiles wickedly . . .
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: - Please!! Call 911!
- Hmm...no.


I had a similar thought. Treat every cold, scrape or bruise, workman's comp. fraud, employee physicals...before dealing with this guy's gunshot wound.

This is a good week for dog karma. Just yesterday we were talking about a cop that shot himself trying to shoot a dog.)
 
Click Click D'oh
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The gun was likely stolen itself.  There's no way rando street thug had an original 1911.  That gun is likely 100 years old.

This is one of those cases where asking if the gun is okay is appropriate.  That thing should be in a museum.
 
Report