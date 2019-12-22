 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHAS 11 Louisville)   Didn't everybody have a Y2K closet growing up? "Go get some spaghetti sauce out of the Y2K closet. It's in there next to the D-cell batteries"   (whas11.com) divider line
5
    More: Amusing, English-language films, Anxiety, Binary numeral system, The Doomsday Scenario, Worry, Hexadecimal, Doomsday event, A Different Story  
•       •       •

75 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2019 at 5:28 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We didn't have a Y2K closet back then.

But we did have the luxury of TWO junk drawers.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Growing up in CA in the 70s we were taught in school how to prepare for "the big one". Later, living in the midwest, we've had power knocked out for a week from an ice storm.  Having a couple of weeks+ of shelf stable food/supplies isn't something to be mocked but rather common sense.  Buy stuff you normally eat anyway (preferably when the store has them on sale as loss leaders) and as you buy new cans, use the older ones first.

A manual can opener (or two, if you only have one, Murphy will break it during the emergency...) & a camp stove or some other way to heat them would be good too...

/DRTFA so if they're talking about years and years of supplies, yeah that's excessive
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No, but that was because I was old enough to have done nuclear attack drills in school, and entirely unironically since they were schools for American military personnel. Didn't grow up with a "fallout shelter" mainly because my father fully realized that if there ever WAS an attack...well, the bases we were stationed at would be ground zero and there wasn't a lot of point and it would at least be over with quick.

Y2K? Wasn't overly worried about it. When you grow up prepared for nuclear annihilation on the regular...not being able to turn on the lights for a bit was a lot less worrisome.
 
Dakai
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I still have Y2K cash, made a killing on the fear of that bug
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I still have Y2K on my resume...really need to wordsmith that since I am sure recruiters then think I am 80 years old when they see that.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report