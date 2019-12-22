 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Atlantic)   A look back at the former glory and delight of department stores. Those were the days   (theatlantic.com) divider line
39
    More: Vintage, Retailing, department stores, Department store, department store, flagship location of the Dutch retail giant, Foot traffic, De Bijenkorf, decline of department-store retail  
•       •       •

1233 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2019 at 10:15 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Next: A look back at the former glory and delight of black tie parties. Those were the days
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was nothing quite like being at the start of puberty and wandering into the perfume section of a big city department store in 1969.  I never met so many beautiful, friendly, helpful, wholesome, braless, half naked women in my life.

Good times.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: There was nothing quite like being at the start of puberty and wandering into the perfume section of a big city department store in 1969.  I never met so many beautiful, friendly, helpful, wholesome, braless, half naked women in my life.

Good times.


I think you were aroused by mannequins

/Aroused by Mannequins
//My Tubes tribute band.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I liked seeing how many Hot Wheels I could walk out of the toy department on a five fingered discount at the department stores downtown when I was 10-11 years old. They were just the right size for that activity.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to hide in the center of the circular racks, drove Mom crazy.  Especially when I drove.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazon offers shoppers unlimited choices. But a limited selection of well-chosen options offers a different-and more useful-kind of convenience.

Been saying this for ages, you go to Amazon and search for some basic type of item and get 8000+ results, it's a little overwhelming.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They never even tried to modernize.  They are still built to be confusing and oppressive to walk through.  They were patterned after middle eastern bazaars, which were all the rage in the late 1800s.  That's why they put up all those walls and displays to make it confusing to know where the exit is, or how far the store stretches.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still go to department stores today. I'm not old enough to be ignorant of computers, but too old to ignore the convenience of trying and buying something the same day (knowing it's the right size) and returning items without having to pay for a returning shipping cost. I will miss that when personally interacting with other humans becomes a lost art.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nick Rivers - Are You Lonesome Tonight
Youtube umEB3KG9Ydw
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, somebody went to a department store. Stop the presses.
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
man, brevity is the soul of wit. the author could have conveyed this sentiment in maybe four sentences:

department stores were cool for some reasons the culture forgot, and were bad for some reasons the culture remembers, which is in part leading to their decline in profits and relevance. they were built around notions of class, the new consumerism and status. internet commerce ate their lunch while keeping the classism and consumerism parts.

boom. lightweight marxist analysis of trends in commerce efficiency, sans penny-per-word liberal arts major adjective abuse. done.
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss our local department store.  The Christmas window displays were awesome.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will tend to go to stores when picking clothes and shoes to make sure they fit as well as possible before being tailored. If I spend $700 on a jacket or $400 on a pair of shoes I need it to have certain standards and a proper fitting.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The department store has always relied on one customer segment in particular: women with enough time and money to shop on weekdays. There was also a stubborn refusal to desegregate, with department stores being frequent sites of protest during the 20th-century civil-rights movement. White flight and the ensuing suburban sprawl meant a variety of branch stores that hollowed out downtown department-store flagships.

I felt like the actual article tried to emerge in the middle of all that writing, but was cut off.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: They never even tried to modernize.  They are still built to be confusing and oppressive to walk through.  They were patterned after middle eastern bazaars, which were all the rage in the late 1800s.  That's why they put up all those walls and displays to make it confusing to know where the exit is, or how far the store stretches.


And then there are those of us who were not outsmarted by J C Penney and walked out 5 minutes later with a pack of tighty whities and the pair of Tuffskins we went in there for.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: RussianPotato: They never even tried to modernize.  They are still built to be confusing and oppressive to walk through.  They were patterned after middle eastern bazaars, which were all the rage in the late 1800s.  That's why they put up all those walls and displays to make it confusing to know where the exit is, or how far the store stretches.

And then there are those of us who were not outsmarted by J C Penney and walked out 5 minutes later with a pack of tighty whities and the pair of Tuffskins we went in there for.


Bright Shiny Things!!
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Amazon offers shoppers unlimited choices. But a limited selection of well-chosen options offers a different-and more useful-kind of convenience.

Been saying this for ages, you go to Amazon and search for some basic type of item and get 8000+ results, it's a little overwhelming.


Back in the Good Ol' Days, if a department store didn't carry an item or brand, it didn't exist.

/fark the good ol' days
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: There was nothing quite like being at the start of puberty and wandering into the perfume section of a big city department store in 1969.  I never met so many beautiful, friendly, helpful, wholesome, braless, half naked women in my life.

Good times.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: I miss our local department store.  The Christmas window displays were awesome.


[Fark user image image 800x525]


Mmm. Fluffy asbestos. (Probably)
 
Advernaut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: There was nothing quite like being at the start of puberty and wandering into the perfume section of a big city department store in 1969.  I never met so many beautiful, friendly, helpful, wholesome, braless, half naked women in my life.

Good times.


My friends and I would have perfume fights with the samplers on the counter; they hated that.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Amazon offers shoppers unlimited choices. But a limited selection of well-chosen options offers a different-and more useful-kind of convenience.

Been saying this for ages, you go to Amazon and search for some basic type of item and get 8000+ results, it's a little overwhelming.


90% of which are crappy look-alike knock-offs, and the remaining 10% of which are co-mingled with crappy counterfeits.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: There was nothing quite like being at the start of puberty and wandering into the perfume section of a big city department store in 1969.  I never met so many beautiful, friendly, helpful, wholesome, braless, half naked women in my life.

Good times.


I remember not being able to breathe after walking through the perfume section. They've sure toned it down since I was a kid.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My family shopped at the Woolworths in Ridgewood/Glendale Queens for years. It was two stories, had a lunch counter and a fantastic toy isle. I have been to and did work at the old Woolworth estate in Glen Cove NY back in the late 80s. It was an incredible thing to see how much wealth could be accumulated selling dollar store and 2 for $5 items.

I find it interesting that catalog companies like Sear and Roebuck and JC Penny made their money by selling mail order, then opened brick and mortar stores and then went out of business just as mail order retail started back up.
 
alex10294
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Blah blah blah "decline of the middle class" blah blah.

No.  The middle class just has better things to spend their money on than 600% markups at Macy's.  The internet exists.  Things change.  Ostensibly, the author of the article is middle class, and doesn't go to department stores. Just as untrue counterpoint: The existence of Whole Foods reveals the ascendance of the middle class.
 
overthinker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

alex10294: Blah blah blah "decline of the middle class" blah blah.

No.  The middle class just has better things to spend their money on than 600% markups at Macy's.  The internet exists.  Things change.  Ostensibly, the author of the article is middle class, and doesn't go to department stores. Just as untrue counterpoint: The existence of Whole Foods reveals the ascendance of the middle class.


Let's add in the time it takes to get dressed, drive and walk between stores, the hope of them having it in stock, and so forth. Add in the internet and you can search dozens of places and compare prices. Heck, the local car dealership hates me because I order my parts online but 'ship to local dealer' because I get them at wholesale price online, not MSRP ordering at the parts counter.

Yes, the old model of department stores is dying. And they will completely die out if they don't adapt soon. But its not the erosion of the middle class, its simply their failure to keep up with a changing world. Heck, there was a time malt shops were popular. Now? Good luck finding one that is not only good, but has customers. The closest you have here is a burger place that isn't the 'socializing center' of previous generations. Its simply a restaurant. Times change. You either change with them, or you fade into the past.
 
trialpha
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: 90% of which are crappy look-alike knock-offs, and the remaining 10% of which are co-mingled with crappy counterfeits.


Amazon is where you buy stuff when the item being a crappy knock-off or counterfeit isn't that much of a concern.
 
chewd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The last time i went to a department store they sold me defective merchandise & then refused to do an exchange.

In order to get it replaced i had to put it in a box and ship it to the manufacturer (in china).

If im going to have to do that anyway, I might as well go to amazon.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hell yes I shopped at Mervyn's for Bugle Boy pants with my mom back when I was in middle school.

I worked at a Sears back in the day as well.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: My family shopped at the Woolworths in Ridgewood/Glendale Queens for years. It was two stories, had a lunch counter and a fantastic toy isle. I have been to and did work at the old Woolworth estate in Glen Cove NY back in the late 80s. It was an incredible thing to see how much wealth could be accumulated selling dollar store and 2 for $5 items.

I find it interesting that catalog companies like Sear and Roebuck and JC Penny made their money by selling mail order, then opened brick and mortar stores and then went out of business just as mail order retail started back up.


Sears should have been the dominant force in online retail. It had the knowledge, warehousing, logistics, etc. It had 100 years of experience in it. Instead a vulture capitalist takeover at exactly the wrong time, then a horrible merger with k-mart happened. They totally misjudged all market trends and tried to put money into aging, failing brick and mortar stores. It's going to be a case study future generations read about - the company with every single advantage they could have had completely craps their pants then goes about hopping on their arse down the street. Looking back, it's stunning how much of a competitive advantage they had from brand recognition, name brand appliances/tools (kenmore/craftsman), and all those years of catalog mail order experience they squandered.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: And then there are those of us who were not outsmarted by J C Penney and walked out 5 minutes later with a pack of tighty whities and the pair of Tuffskins we went in there for.


I miss the $10 off $10 coupons from Penney's.  I wonder why they ended up going out of business.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
#OfflineShopping at WINNERS, HomeSense, and Marshalls
Youtube ZUs9h1-f7PU



/all different kinds of these ads this year
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm appreciating department stores more. I've got long legs and arms but a short torso so I have to try everything on thus I have never been a buyer of clothing online. I also appreciate better quality stuff that lasts a good while.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: Someone Else's Alt: My family shopped at the Woolworths in Ridgewood/Glendale Queens for years. It was two stories, had a lunch counter and a fantastic toy isle. I have been to and did work at the old Woolworth estate in Glen Cove NY back in the late 80s. It was an incredible thing to see how much wealth could be accumulated selling dollar store and 2 for $5 items.

I find it interesting that catalog companies like Sear and Roebuck and JC Penny made their money by selling mail order, then opened brick and mortar stores and then went out of business just as mail order retail started back up.

Sears should have been the dominant force in online retail. It had the knowledge, warehousing, logistics, etc. It had 100 years of experience in it. Instead a vulture capitalist takeover at exactly the wrong time, then a horrible merger with k-mart happened. They totally misjudged all market trends and tried to put money into aging, failing brick and mortar stores. It's going to be a case study future generations read about - the company with every single advantage they could have had completely craps their pants then goes about hopping on their arse down the street. Looking back, it's stunning how much of a competitive advantage they had from brand recognition, name brand appliances/tools (kenmore/craftsman), and all those years of catalog mail order experience they squandered.


Agreed, vulture takeovers of companies that are performing well should not be allowed. Taking over a company that is performing well just so you can use its good credit rating to saddle it with debt just to suck cash out and let the company die in bankruptcy/receivership is a form of greed that should be illegal and punished.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: I have been to and did work at the old Woolworth estate in Glen Cove NY back in the late 80s. It was an incredible thing to see how much wealth could be accumulated selling dollar store and 2 for $5 items.


The Woolworth building - tallest on Earth from 1912 until 1930.
60 stories, 792 feet.

Fark user imageView Full Size


You can buy a nice condo in the building today. Affordable luxury from $5M to $110M!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: I miss our local department store.  The Christmas window displays were awesome.


[Fark user image image 800x525]


I will always remember the time my dad brought me to the Hess Dept store care on the weekends coincidentally the same time as the fashion show.  Let me know how many nice memories remain of your Amazon visits 50 years later.
 
Johnson
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You can't really experience Christmas Shopping at a Department Store without the MUZAK XMAS Music:
8 hours of vintage department store Christmas music Customusic tapes
Youtube nQKlEkKXBzQ


If you are shopping at a time other than Xmas, this same channel has Records of "music" that Kresge used play in the early 1960's.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Someone Else's Alt: My family shopped at the Woolworths in Ridgewood/Glendale Queens for years. It was two stories, had a lunch counter and a fantastic toy isle. I have been to and did work at the old Woolworth estate in Glen Cove NY back in the late 80s. It was an incredible thing to see how much wealth could be accumulated selling dollar store and 2 for $5 items.

I find it interesting that catalog companies like Sear and Roebuck and JC Penny made their money by selling mail order, then opened brick and mortar stores and then went out of business just as mail order retail started back up.


How's that Amazon lunch counter?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BMFPitt: I miss the $10 off $10 coupons from Penney's. I wonder why they ended up going out of business.


Penney's never went out of business and never had a bankruptcy. It's smaller but not gone.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
when I was a kid (70s), in Massachusetts
Sears
Woolworth
Lechmere
Caldor
Ames
zayer
And locally, Grover Cronin
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report