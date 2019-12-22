 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Seventy-eight foot long alligator basking in Louisiana. Bring your s'mores fixings   (cnn.com) divider line
4
    More: Interesting, Christmas, Santa Claus, Christmas Eve, Cajun, Bonfire, The Urge, longstanding tradition of building, massive holiday bonfires  
•       •       •

137 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2019 at 3:29 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fusillade762
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The headline confused me before I clicked TFA.  I figured if you're going to barbecue an alligator you should bring some kind of sauce or glaze.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As a native Louisianian(?), lemme say right now:

"I don't care who you are, this is cool as shiat".

I only wish I weren't going to be offshore Christmas Eve, so I'll miss them firing that beast up.
 
balancing act
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That is the most beautiful bonfire I have ever seen.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh, and instead of s'mores, there would be high octane liquid refreshment being consumed to ward off the cold...
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report