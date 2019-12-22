 Skip to content
(Des Moines Register)   School district opting to build the new football stadium instead of an elementary school, both of which cost about the same, would seem to be a play towards the wrong goal line   (desmoinesregister.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So we've settled on the bread and circuses route?  It's not like studying history is worth anything anyway.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Never underestimate the value of high school football for making future soldiers.
 
walkerhound
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My hometown made this mistake. Brand new astroturf field and stadium next to the high school. Three years later they tore the high school down because it was falling apart, and moved it across town, ten miles away from the stadium.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Montessori school, not like anyone is missing an education here.
 
Shmanger
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Drake sucks
 
Shrapnel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ah, the time-honored tradition of placing sportsball ahead of academics.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

walkerhound: My hometown made this mistake. Brand new astroturf field and stadium next to the high school. Three years later they tore the high school down because it was falling apart, and moved it across town, ten miles away from the stadium.


We have a similar thing going on here. 6 million for a training facility, yet the high school is falling apart. They then turned around and raised taxes for repairs on the school.
 
Flumple
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's only the USA that has this strange connection between schools and sports? Is anybody aware of any other countries that do something similar? Even universities that have some sports that students can participate in like rowing don't run them as programs or give scholarships based on participation in a sport in countries other then USA as far as I'm aware.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Shmanger: Drake sucks


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Flumple: It's only the USA that has this strange connection between schools and sports? Is anybody aware of any other countries that do something similar? Even universities that have some sports that students can participate in like rowing don't run them as programs or give scholarships based on participation in a sport in countries other then USA as far as I'm aware.


Other countries have sports institutes that we don't have like the Wingate institute in Israel.
 
