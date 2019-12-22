 Skip to content
Forty different ways to protect Christmas trees from pets. Post pics of your solutions
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
behind bulletproof glass like an inner city convenience store
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 🌳 [<------Free Tree]
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Waiting game. She's too old, tired and sick to mess with the tree anymore.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Voila.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Easy to harvest, little to no sap, and cleanup is a breeze.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Forty-item slideshow? No thanks.
 
Insain2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Zero tree is how I do's it.......... I'm in the woods & got live trees everywhere.  My Katz & Dog don't seem to care about the destroying part.
 
theflinx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
don't have a tree DUH!
why do you people have a whole closet dedicated to ONE stupid holiday?
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No cats, so tree is safe.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

theflinx: don't have a tree DUH!
why do you people have a whole closet dedicated to ONE stupid holiday?


I like shiny objects and lights.

/cats do as well
 
nanim
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
/ wall tree... for people who can't train their pets
 
