 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Sacramento)   We're getting closer to realizing Star Trek DS9's Sanctuary Districts   (sacramento.cbslocal.com) divider line
6
    More: Stupid, Need, Want, Duane Nason, Homelessness, overwhelming desire, entire city, mixed reviews, chronic homeless living  
•       •       •

187 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2019 at 2:07 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He has raised less than $500 of the $3 billion needed. This is sure to happen!
 
aerojockey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Q. What would a person who's lived a sheltered life in the suburbs their whole life and sees no more than four homeless people a year life think is a good solution to homelessness?

A. ....
 
fusillade762
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Folsom man

Fark user imageView Full Size


What I think think if when I hear that phrase.
 
Albinoman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Listen, there's homeless people spread out everywhere. They already like camping, we just have to concentrate them in smaller area, right?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That three billion dollars would be better spent on mental health services.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report