(CBS 58 Milwaukee)   Perp: Buy this Spam. Clerk: Eat a bag of weeners, instead   (cbs58.com) divider line
12
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's the best
Really makes a darn good sandwich
Any way you slice it
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you should see the email this guy sent me
 
caution [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need more backstory. Why did he lose his permit and job, and told never to come back? Jacking a coworker's truck and pursuing a new career as a thin-skinned spam salesman smells like booze or stress.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:

Hooks is now charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, felony bail jumping, and misdemeanor bail jumping.

He was out on bond after being charged in Kenosha County with battery and disorderly conduct.

/end

Wonderful system they got there, releasing a bail jumper. We should start jailing judges who do stupid shiat.
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent"

Is that how you say "you stole my farking car you asshole" in lawyerese?
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"Hooks is now charged with"

He isn't a bail jumper. He's charged with bail jumping. There is a difference.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ok, fine. He's a bail jumpinger

/Could you elaborate on how I am wrong, please?
 
Aquapope
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

He's an accused bail jumper, not convicted, like our president is an accused child rapist, but not convicted.  See the difference?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'd like to know how much he wanted for the Spam.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I want to carve a bust of Spamela Anderson and make the best New England Spam Chowder ever.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It has its own key.
 
