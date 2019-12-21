 Skip to content
(Oregon Live)   Forget killer bees. Asian Giant Hornets spotted in Washington state   (oregonlive.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's the one for which the advice is, if stung just lie down and start screaming, right?
 
Scar4711 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now this is a nightmare.  Those guys are no joke.
 
Volts5000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's ok!  We can take them!"
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya..... I think ill be investing in a flamethrower,


Firefighters battle giant hornets in China after 41 people were killed
Youtube rV2za2kUOfk
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh and this too......

Deadly Asian Giant Hornets Make Their Way to Europe
Youtube 7Zp5G5wa4yA
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You talk about something that defines the term "NOPE", Asian Giant Hornets are it.

Relentless, nasty SOBs who'll sting until they're tired of stinging you...and they're seemingly never tired of stinging you.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I wonder if grackles will eat them.
 
Mr. Magi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Makes a case for open carry of .22 revolvers with birdshot loads.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They're invading from Canada? Time to put up the northern border wall
 
SBinRR
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Isn't this the one the Japanese honey bees cook by surrounding it and beating their wings to create heat?

We may need some Japanese honey bees.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hornets and wasps are essentially bees with no moral compasses.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: I wonder if grackles will eat them.


Just one of those little nightmares is roughly 20 percent of a grackle's body length. Imagine trying to kill and eat a flying, venomous monstrosity the human equivalent size of a housecat. I'm gonna go with "probably not" on this one.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

rjakobi: Hornets and wasps are essentially bees with no moral compasses.


And almost none of the upsides that bees have.

Hopefully Raid comes out with a new 100 foot stream spray with a laser sight for these farkers
 
erik-k [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Helm, warp NOPE! ENGAGE!

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: rebelyell2006: I wonder if grackles will eat them.

Just one of those little nightmares is roughly 20 percent of a grackle's body length. Imagine trying to kill and eat a flying, venomous monstrosity the human equivalent size of a housecat. I'm gonna go with "probably not" on this one.


So, more of a magpie or crow thing.
 
Insain2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My allergies say to pass on them and & just make sure to keep the Epi pens on full.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
These are farking scary.  They leave holes in your skin.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rjakobi: Hornets and wasps are essentially bees with no moral compasses.


They're like Republicans?
 
mikefinch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wu-Tang Clan - Triumph (Explicit Video) ft. Cappadonna
Youtube cPRKsKwEdUQ
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
First it was the Africans, now it's the Asians.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
OP is an idiot. They are clearly striped, not spotted.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I thought I remember something about a favored tactic of the hornet being to sting the eyes of humans and let their venom melt the eyeballs so I decided to check Wikipedia real quick.  Couldn't find anything on that, but I did come across this interesting little tidbit: "adult hornets can only drink the juices of their victims, and they chew their prey into a paste."

That sounds about right for them.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mr. Magi: Makes a case for open carry of .22 revolvers with birdshot loads.


Yeah..I'm thinking 10ga dragon's breath. Rat shot is just going to upset them.
 
snowjack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
OhLawd.jpg this is right in my backyard.

I watched the Coyote Peterson episode where he stung himself with one of these. His whole arm swelled up and turned red. He said it was worse than the Tarantula Hawk sting and the "cow killer" velvet ant too. After 10 minutes the welt was about three inches across.

Fark user imageView Full Size


After 20 minutes the welt was about six inches across, and a couple hours after that, his whole arm was red and swollen.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
<csb>
Many years ago when wife and I were in our first house she woke me one night because the curtain was bouncing. A bird, obviously, had come in the partly open window on a hot summer night.
Naked, I peeked behind the curtain more concerned with flashing the neighbours than what I would find. But what I saw was something that was wasp in shape but bird in size.
I retreated, regrouped, shrank, then returned and very carefully opened the window to let the beast out.
OK, that might not sound too dramatic, but 40 years later I still remember.
</csb>
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Allow people to hunt them with assault rifles and flame throwers. They will be gone in a heartbeat.
 
