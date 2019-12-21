 Skip to content
(Facebook)   Christmas cards from grandma were even freakier in the 1800s   (facebook.com) divider line
Farxist Marxist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Too bad about the FB link. Sort of a wasted green
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Here's a better link on the topic (3 years ago, mind you): https://www.boredpanda.com/cree​py-vict​orian-vintage-christmas-cards
 
ralphjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Was there a global genetic disease in the 1800s that made everything unanatomically correct?
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

