$10,000 visit to a car dealership usually ends with a new car to show for it at least
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
According to 7News, the dealer sued the customer for the equivalent of $28,000, arguing that the damage means that the cars can no longer be legally be sold as new, but settled the case for $10,000.

In the 1990s a doctor in Alabama bought a new BMW. He later learned it had been slightly damaged in transit to the dealer and BMW had spent $600 to repair the paint job. He sued claming fraud and won $4,000 for the reduced value of his car plus $2 million in punitive damages. The Supreme Court ordered the punitive damages reduced.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least this time it was an actual toddler responsible. The last time we had this story it was an entitled 22 year old man who scratched the dealership's car in order to force his father to buy it for him.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad parenting makes news. Film at 11.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Bad parenting makes news. Film at 11.


Just parenting, really.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

A Chinese man had to pay an auto dealer $10,000 last week and he didn't even get a new car for it.

Of course Fox News specifies the man's race...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know how this is the father's fault. That is some extreme take on you break you buy. LOL.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thornhill: FTFA:

A Chinese man had to pay an auto dealer $10,000 last week and he didn't even get a new car for it.

Of course Fox News specifies the man's race...


And also break up a "story" that barely cracks 100 words with ads before, after and in between every paragraph.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Singleballtheory: gar1013: Bad parenting makes news. Film at 11.

Just parenting, really.


If I take a toddler to a car dealership we hold hands the entire time. He also knows not to touch the cars because I've drilled it into him before we go and just before we enter the dealership. Letting your kid take a farking rock to a bunch of cars is BAD parenting, not a simple oopsie.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who takes a 3-year-old car shopping?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Russ1642: If I take a toddler to a car dealership we hold hands the entire time. He also knows not to touch the cars because I've drilled it into him before we go and just before we enter the dealership. Letting your kid take a farking rock to a bunch of cars is BAD parenting, not a simple oopsie.


What? Naaaaa. Kids are stupid and don't care about what you tell them. Was it a bad idea to have that shiat kid there?  Yes. But, at the end of the day the dealership should have had their eye on that stupid kid.  They have a vested interest in not letting that happen.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

thornhill: FTFA:

A Chinese man had to pay an auto dealer $10,000 last week and he didn't even get a new car for it.

Of course Fox News specifies the man's race...


"Chinese" is a nationality, not a race, and is relevant in that it indicates where this occurred.
 
MBooda
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thornhill: FTFA:

A Chinese man had to pay an auto dealer $10,000 last week and he didn't even get a new car for it.

Of course Fox News specifies the man's race...


Did you RTFA? This happened in Guilin. China.

Where Chinese people are.

/of course he could have been visiting from tierra del fuego
//surprised the family didn't jump out of the cars, run around them and then get back in
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I hate kids.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

meanmutton: thornhill: FTFA:

A Chinese man had to pay an auto dealer $10,000 last week and he didn't even get a new car for it.

Of course Fox News specifies the man's race...

"Chinese" is a nationality, not a race, and is relevant in that it indicates where this occurred.


That's all low-hanging fruit men get over it
 
Hachitori
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thornhill: FTFA:

A Chinese man had to pay an auto dealer $10,000 last week and he didn't even get a new car for it.

Of course Fox News specifies the man's race...


Wow... you're pretty race fixated, aren't you?

The story took place in...wait for it .... China.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guilin

You really need to get a life.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Hachitori: thornhill: FTFA:

A Chinese man had to pay an auto dealer $10,000 last week and he didn't even get a new car for it.

Of course Fox News specifies the man's race...

Wow... you're pretty race fixated, aren't you?

The story took place in...wait for it .... China.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guilin

You really need to get a life.


Then announcing they were Chinese is a bit... redundant.  And unnecessary.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My sister was selling a car and a guy came to see it and was angry as fark she wouldn't take $500 off the price so he keyed it up in her driveway. She saw and called the cops and they busted him right away. He ended up having to pay to have the car repainted and the repaint cost more than my sister was asking for the car. When it was all done my sister had a car that practically looked new and was able to sell for more than she was originally asking and the asshole who keyed her car spent more money than if he had just paid her what she wanted and had no car to show for it at the end.
 
machoprogrammer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: Hachitori: thornhill: FTFA:

A Chinese man had to pay an auto dealer $10,000 last week and he didn't even get a new car for it.

Of course Fox News specifies the man's race...

Wow... you're pretty race fixated, aren't you?

The story took place in...wait for it .... China.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guilin

You really need to get a life.

Then announcing they were Chinese is a bit... redundant.  And unnecessary.


No it's not. It tells that Guilin is in China. It's like saying "An American man" if a story happened in Cincinnati; not everyone would know that Cincinnati is in America
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Russ1642: If I take a toddler to a car dealership we hold hands the entire time. He also knows not to touch the cars because I've drilled it into him before we go and just before we enter the dealership. Letting your kid take a farking rock to a bunch of cars is BAD parenting, not a simple oopsie.

What? Naaaaa. Kids are stupid and don't care about what you tell them. Was it a bad idea to have that shiat kid there?  Yes. But, at the end of the day the dealership should have had their eye on that stupid kid.  They have a vested interest in not letting that happen.


I agree with you that kids are stupid, but the parents are even stupider. You don't sound like you have kids, or if you do they're the little assholes that run wild at Walmart while you count to three and then shrug your shoulders when they don't listen.
 
grinding_journalist [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Who takes a 3-year-old car shopping?


I had to, when my wife and I bought a new car last year. Get a babysitter to go car shopping? When you don't know how long you'll need, and the decision to go look at cars was made the night before? Impractical and expensive at best; likely impossible unless your babysitter lives next door and is on break.

We chatted with the salesperson while walking around the lot outside, each of us had one of the kids in hand. When my wife left to go do the test drive, I stayed at the dealer with the kids; took them to the bathroom, got a drink and a snack, watched cartoons in the service department waiting area. We did this routine at three separate dealers before we bought, and it wasn't a big deal, because neither my wife nor I are inattentive, indifferent parents.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

grinding_journalist: fusillade762: Who takes a 3-year-old car shopping?

I had to, when my wife and I bought a new car last year. Get a babysitter to go car shopping? When you don't know how long you'll need, and the decision to go look at cars was made the night before? Impractical and expensive at best; likely impossible unless your babysitter lives next door and is on break.

We chatted with the salesperson while walking around the lot outside, each of us had one of the kids in hand. When my wife left to go do the test drive, I stayed at the dealer with the kids; took them to the bathroom, got a drink and a snack, watched cartoons in the service department waiting area. We did this routine at three separate dealers before we bought, and it wasn't a big deal, because neither my wife nor I are inattentive, indifferent parents.


Only morons without kids ask questions like that. They think that kids are optional accessories.
 
Willie_One_Eye
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ghastly: My sister was selling a car and a guy came to see it and was angry as fark she wouldn't take $500 off the price so he keyed it up in her driveway. She saw and called the cops and they busted him right away. He ended up having to pay to have the car repainted and the repaint cost more than my sister was asking for the car. When it was all done my sister had a car that practically looked new and was able to sell for more than she was originally asking and the asshole who keyed her car spent more money than if he had just paid her what she wanted and had no car to show for it at the end.


I think that must the feel good story of the week.
 
