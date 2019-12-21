 Skip to content
(Fox9 Minneapolis)   Woman gets catfished while driving   (fox9.com) divider line
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet that car gets more right swipes on Tinder than I do.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With picture showing fish on the window.

But story saying they had to spend 15 minutes looking for the fish.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to know what she was using for bait.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's her story and she's sticking to it.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Doesn't she need a permit to take the fish?
 
Birnone
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
the bird must have been a bald eagle because they are really the only bird around here that is big enough to carry such a heavy fish

iat dropped the fish so doesn't that prove it wasn't a bald eagle?  Unless it was intentional, maybe the bald eagle was using it as a bunker buster in order to catch bigger prey?
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drayno76
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"definitely a one-of-a-kind experience!"

Maybe for you landlubbers.  It's kind of a regular thing in the gulf coast area. About half the people I know have at a minimum had a seagull or hawk drop any variety of salt fish on their car or house.  First time it happened to me I was riding with a coworker in the company van and we watched a sea-gull grab a mullet out of the bay, fly over us like it was farking aiming and nailed the hood/grill area of the van.  My co-worker being one of subtle dry personality said, "Oh hey, dinner and a haircut." 

It was only about a year and a half later that a chunk of grouper fell on the roof of my car and left a nice dent.  Haven't had the privilege of a full windshield smash yet but a few of my friends have. Salt cats are particularly bony and will smash a window, but I honestly have no idea if birds eat salt-cats. They tend to go for trout, mullet, shrimp, and maybe the occasional smaller redfish.
 
jtown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There's something fishy about this story.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I want to know what she was using for bait.


If you read the article you would know she was using her daughter as bait.
 
gilbertfroy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We used to go fishing at a reservoir that had a pair of bald eagles as residents. Sometimes they would stock the lake with really small trout. Smaller than we wanted to keep (we knew bigger ones were in there). So when we caught one of these little guys (trolling, lipped, so no damage), we would release them to fight again.

Problem was, these little guys would get really excited when they got hooked. Half way in, they would essentially 'pass out' and stop fighting. They would still be breathing, but wouldn't move when you got them to the boat. We would toss them back in the lake and they would float for a while, then swim away. Unless the eagles noticed them floating. They would swoop down and scoop them up quick. A relaxing day of fishing with a side of eagle feeding.

The moral of that story and the linked story is that sometimes the birds give fish to humans and sometimes humans give fish to birds. So it all balances out in the big picture.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fish immediately started singing " Take me to the river, Throw me in the water" ?
 
