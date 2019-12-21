 Skip to content
(Boston.com)   Report for the state of Massachusetts says one of the groups least vaccinated for the flu is healthcare workers. Well what could go wrong   (boston.com) divider line
4
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pictures.abebooks.comView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did the sick tag call in sick?
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nurses.

I don't know what the farking deal is, but they are far more likely to be derpy antivaxxers than are those of other professions, much like engineers.

No offense intended to the the nurses or engineers on Fark, but there is something going on there.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm not much of a forced compliance guy, but this is where I'll make an exception.  Seems like current vaccinations should be a condition of employment for this career field.
 
