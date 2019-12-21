 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   On the anniversary of the Branch Dildonian invasion, the Hammond boys have their grazing permits revoked permanently   (newsmaven.io) divider line
    More: Followup, Mandatory sentencing, Cowboy, Judicial discretion, United States, Bureau of Land Management, Ranch, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon, President of the United States  
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, so you negotiated the price down to save your cattle to literally pennies on the dollar to graze?  You need it to survive?  OK.

OK, so now you don't want to pay despite negotiating the price down to far below market value?  No, go fark yourselves.  You have plenty of dildos.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subsequent events seem to indicate that Obama should have called in an air strike or two on these farking idiots instead of letting them survive to be pardoned.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not these azzoles again.

I guess hizzoner Trump should get a Rubber stamp for his pardon power?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe this time they can just start grazing on their neighbors land again, and get shot by some upstanding citizens standing their ground...because I'm sure that they'll be cool with that instead of getting their buddy shot to defend their right to leech off the government teat...
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy fark!  How did I miss that Fat Ass pardoned them?

Good, the Hammonds are culls.  They could have killed people with their arson.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
To protest having their permits revoked are they going to take over another federal nature reserve?  I had a lot of fun the last time, so I hope they do it again.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Please send snacks.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Please send snacks.


Only the biggest, blackest black licorice.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sometimes I truly wonder if they ate that bag of penis shaped candy I sent to Malheur during the siege.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Holy fark!  How did I miss that Fat Ass pardoned them?

Good, the Hammonds are culls.  They could have killed people with their arson.


Not sure how you missed it. It was an epic saga that put the turd cherry on top of the Russian Turtle and Dump bromance of November 2016.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Aquapope: To protest having their permits revoked are they going to take over another federal nature reserve?  I had a lot of fun the last time, so I hope they do it again.


Yeah one dead. Should have been more. Live by the sword...
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
GOOD.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Sometimes I truly wonder if they ate that bag of penis shaped candy I sent to Malheur during the siege.


Please tell me you got the sugar free version? I one of those assholes at least sufffered through a night of intestinal distress.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Not these azzoles again.

I guess hizzoner Trump should get a Rubber stamp for his pardon power?


Yeah, I'm sure he'll get right on it once he pardons every I'll-mannered person to appear on a Fark story since 2017, if the Politics Tab are to be believed.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That Nunes cow is looking smug now the dildo cows are gone.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
BWUAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA​HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAhahahahahahahahahaha​hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha​hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha​...
 
morg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Dewey Fidalgo: Holy fark!  How did I miss that Fat Ass pardoned them?

Good, the Hammonds are culls.  They could have killed people with their arson.

Not sure how you missed it. It was an epic saga that put the turd cherry on top of the Russian Turtle and Dump bromance of November 2016.


I must have missed it too because they said it was last year and I figure I would've heard being it's my neck of the woods.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Holy fark!  How did I miss that Fat Ass pardoned them?

Good, the Hammonds are culls.  They could have killed people with their arson.


They very nearly did.  The 2006 fire was lit in the dead of night while a crew of BLM firefighters were camped in the area.  They received no warning and were almost trapped by the fire.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


HAMMOND!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

rjakobi: Sub Human: Not these azzoles again.

I guess hizzoner Trump should get a Rubber stamp for his pardon power?

Yeah, I'm sure he'll get right on it once he pardons every I'll-mannered person to appear on a Fark story since 2017, if the Politics Tab are to be believed.


No no no, you have it all wrong.
He's never pardoned any sack of crap who didn't deserve to be. Never. HE NEVER WOULD.
Keep slinging that partisan bs.
 
Trik
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FTA:. The standoff got international attention and ended shortly after authorities fatally shot the protesters' spokesman as a small group of the occupiers drove to a meeting.

Talk about farking WHITEWASHING.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good.

Seldom do I wish ill upon others but this group of miscreants deserve the nothing they will receive.

Had the armed guards been doing their job none of them would be standing today.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Malheur nature reserve donation link.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cagey B: Subsequent events seem to indicate that Obama should have called in an air strike or two on these farking idiots instead of letting them survive to be pardoned.


Or, once again, it's proven, you can't own land. It manufactures poverty.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!: FTA:. The standoff got international attention and ended shortly after authorities fatally shot the protesters' spokesman as a small group of the occupiers drove to a meeting.

Talk about farking WHITEWASHING.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Didn't one of the Bundy boys break off from the cult? I thought I read about that somewhere.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Cagey B: Subsequent events seem to indicate that Obama should have called in an air strike or two on these farking idiots instead of letting them survive to be pardoned.

Or, once again, it's proven, you can't own land. It manufactures poverty.


These guys weren't impoverished, or they wouldn't just let cattle roam wild and hunt them for sport.
 
