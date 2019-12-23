 Skip to content
(Some Space Nut)   Official proposed U.S. Space Force logos just plain suck. So let's be part of the solution and create a serious logo that a cap trooper would be proud to wear   (magenta.as) divider line
FarkingIceHole [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alligator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hail2daking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PhotoshopCrazy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Knockers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now envotenated
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
phrawgh
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This one is ready to go.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
U S SPACE FORCE
Fark user imageView Full Size

SERIOUS BUSINESS
 
LewDux
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gojirast
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Number 216
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sorry for the watermark. And the lack of meme text. I'm really tired.
 
Whack-a-Mole
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Knockers: [Fark user image image 850x850]


Voted, you should use this one tho.
Mobile won't show me the voting button to remove dammit:-/
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report