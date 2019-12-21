 Skip to content
(WJTV Jackson)   Mississippi police arrest cereal drug dealer   (wjtv.com) divider line
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been hooked on smack for years now.  Ever since I was a kid.  I just dig 'em.  Oh, did I say "smack"?  I meant to say "Smacks." Now, where's my spoon...
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the new mascot...they now have Snap, Crackle and Pot.  The marketing guys farking love it!
 
potierrh [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Better a cereal drug dealer than a cereal killer

bughunter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wait until you find out what's in the ones made with Trix!
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hinds County Sheriff's Special Operations Officers seized 10 pounds of Rice Crispy treats infused with Marijuana (THC) during a traffic stop.
Sheriff's officials said deputies stopped a 2019 Dodge Challenger for speeding around 11:00 Thursday night on I-55 North at Northside Drive.

Protip:  When transporting large amounts of illegal drugs, obey traffic laws.  Looking at you, Nate Newton.

On November 4, 2001 police in St. Martin Parish, Louisiana, arrested Newton after he was found to have 213 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop of Newton's white van.  Five weeks later, on December 12, 2001, Newton was again stopped in Texas and was arrested after a search of his vehicle revealed he possessed 175 pounds of marijuana.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

How the hell was he out of jail 5 weeks later when caught with that much pot?
 
