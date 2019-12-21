 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Cop in America's greatest state shoots himself ... while trying to shoot someone's dog   (newsmaven.io) divider line
26
    More: Florida, Police, English-language films, Black-and-white films, The Cop, Officer, Firearm, Police car, Automobile  
•       •       •

644 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2019 at 2:40 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LordZorch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When a cop says a dog "charged" at him what he really means is that the dog on the other side of fence barked a couple times and wagged at him.

Too many cops get a boner when murdering dogs.
 
Wookie_Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police have to get a new handbook that redefines "threat" and "appropriate response".
Fear doesn't mean the thing you are afraid of is a threat. It only means you are unsure of what is about to happen. Fight or flight kicks in.
Fear shouldn't be justification for shooting a person or animal.
Flight doesn't just mean running away. It means that you can think of alternatives to attack. For example, armadillos curl up, opossums play dead, puffer fish expand to look more threatening, rattlesnakes rattle, cats hiss.
The police mantra of shoot first and ask questions later is an absurdity. Also, why are police so in fear of there lives at all times? Could it be that the general population is allowed to be armed to the teeth?
I really don't want a bunch of trigger happy, fearful people with a license to kill  roaming my neighborhood.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why immediately resort to deadly force in a non-life threatening situation when you have other options like pepper spray or a taser? Maybe after this experience officer quick draw's trigger finger won't be quite so itchy.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Give that officer two months paid leave and a commendation for bravery.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mojongo: Why immediately resort to deadly force in a non-life threatening situation when you have other options like pepper spray or a taser? Maybe after this experience officer quick draw's trigger finger won't be quite so itchy.


Maybe if it was actually punished for doing what he did
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why aren't citizens allowed to be this scared for their lives????????
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Mojongo: Why immediately resort to deadly force in a non-life threatening situation when you have other options like pepper spray or a taser? Maybe after this experience officer quick draw's trigger finger won't be quite so itchy.

Maybe if it was actually punished for doing what he did


Like another self-inflicted gunshot wound?
 
knobmaker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That story is a little short on info, isn't it?

What exactly was he doing that he thought his family's dog was going to attack him?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dogs always bark when someone they don't know enters their space. Not a reason to shoot them. You're the intruder, not them.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If he was truly in danger he would have been mauled. Did the dog even bite him? No? Weird.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"The officer was in fear, drew his firearm and fired one shot."

Maybe stop hiring officers who are such pussies.

Yes, dogs can attack or bite, but that's usually quite rare. They're mostly just curious about what's going on, so they run up to see. Even a barking dog wont necessarily bite, it's just their way of communicating.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It was coming right for him
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

knobmaker: That story is a little short on info, isn't it?

What exactly was he doing that he thought his family's dog was going to attack him?


The dog was approaching him. That's all. Cops shoot dogs all the time for coming up to them when they show up at a house.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Surely there must be an award in store for this cop in the future"

Welcome to FARK, asshole.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Davie police said the officer was at a home for a non-criminal incident when the family dog came "charging" at the him so he had to resort to his training which is to open fire because that is pretty much a cop's solution to everything.

Okay, own up.  Which one of you idiots wrote this article?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mojongo: waxbeans: Mojongo: Why immediately resort to deadly force in a non-life threatening situation when you have other options like pepper spray or a taser? Maybe after this experience officer quick draw's trigger finger won't be quite so itchy.

Maybe if it was actually punished for doing what he did

Like another self-inflicted gunshot wound?


Actually there's laws against the discharging a firearm without cause
 
jimjays
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

knobmaker: That story is a little short on info, isn't it?

What exactly was he doing that he thought his family's dog was going to attack him?


There was a stranger at the house and the dog ran to greet him. I've always knelt down, said hello and petted the dog. But I'm fortunate to have met dogs before to understand that they've usually been bred to be friendly. Not everyone knows that, or that there are other ways to cope with a fear other than shooting it.
 
Harlee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And the dog Bella survived the shooting. Poor Bella is now a marked dog. They will find some excuse to finish her off.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
To be fair, some boxers sound really big and really mean on the wrong side of the door or the wrong side of fence. If you actually approach them, they tend to NOPE quite quickly.

/ I know this because I have owned a number of boxers over the years.

// our brindle would get scared of her own shadow.
 
ar393
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Yes, dogs can attack or bite, but that's usually quite rare.


Only time i've seen a cop fire a gun that was not in some sort of training situation, I was in HS and we had a rabid raccoon trying to break into our kitchen. it being 2 in the afternoon in the summer, the raccoon was not acting normal as it kept headbutting the glass slider.

animal control is called, they are going to be a while, so they call the our local cops. cop i know shows up (I was a volunteer EMT in HS, small town) and tries to get the thing with short loop that they carried (they didnt have the 6-10ft ones that animal control did). the raccoon wasn't having any of it. ran off the deck, ran down into the yard. cop followed it. raccoon turned and started charging the cop. cop calmly drew his pistol and put two shots into the raccoon. animal control showed up about 15 minutes later and took the animal, as well as took the square yard of grass around it down about 5 inches into the dirt.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"he had to resort to his training which is to open fire"

I guess I believe that.  Seems to be the only training they get.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Mojongo: waxbeans: Mojongo: Why immediately resort to deadly force in a non-life threatening situation when you have other options like pepper spray or a taser? Maybe after this experience officer quick draw's trigger finger won't be quite so itchy.

Maybe if it was actually punished for doing what he did

Like another self-inflicted gunshot wound?

Actually there's laws against the discharging a firearm without cause


Those laws are for brown people, ask my neighbors. Just don't do it while picking up garbage on the road in front of their "property" because that apparently warrants a warning shot over the road without regard to what's on the other side of the road.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: ?

Actually there's laws against the discharging a firearm without cause

Those laws are for brown people, ask my neighbors. Just don't do it while picking up garbage on the road in front of their "property" because that apparently warrants a warning shot over the road without regard to what's on the other side of the road.


But seriously. Why not fine cops for shooting their guns, if it can be found to be an over reaction or unnecessary.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ar393: ReapTheChaos: Yes, dogs can attack or bite, but that's usually quite rare.

Only time i've seen a cop fire a gun that was not in some sort of training situation, I was in HS and we had a rabid raccoon trying to break into our kitchen. it being 2 in the afternoon in the summer, the raccoon was not acting normal as it kept headbutting the glass slider.

animal control is called, they are going to be a while, so they call the our local cops. cop i know shows up (I was a volunteer EMT in HS, small town) and tries to get the thing with short loop that they carried (they didnt have the 6-10ft ones that animal control did). the raccoon wasn't having any of it. ran off the deck, ran down into the yard. cop followed it. raccoon turned and started charging the cop. cop calmly drew his pistol and put two shots into the raccoon. animal control showed up about 15 minutes later and took the animal, as well as took the square yard of grass around it down about 5 inches into the dirt.


So, they got the real scoop.
The whole dirt in the situation?
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Stupid cop. Everyone knows you stop a dog from charging by taking away his credit cards.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report