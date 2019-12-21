 Skip to content
(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   I triple-dog-dare you. Times six   (startribune.com) divider line
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kids are so dumb.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's six kids who will never be tempted to do that again, anyway

/Hopefully
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
as luck would have it, this was on my facepage earlier this aft-

Fark user imageView Full Size


kinda sad it's not a gif
 
SBinRR
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's a lot of dumb.  Was it a lead pole?
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Koldbern
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: Kids are so dumb.


Ignorant ≠ Dumb.

The ignorant kid gets stuck to a pole once.
The dumb kid does it at least twice.

/how ignorant to mistake the two...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
 Did they follow the whole dare protocol or did they skip right to the triple-dog-dare?
Why are newspapers so lacking in these important details?
 
LewDux
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: Kids are so dumb.


Sez person of voting age
 
