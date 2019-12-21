 Skip to content
(10TV Columbus)   Another unforseen side effect of DNA and Ancestry sites is locating people who were abducted as babies from hospitals
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The article says after the abduction a baby was found that kinda matched the stolen baby so they gave it to the parents...but they had to adopt it? And they named it the same? Why did they have to adopt a baby they thought was theirs? Also it wasn't. This fake story needs more details
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I was abducted by aliens
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I think I was abducted by aliens


Maybe they just meant to borrow you but forgot to give you back and then just tried to pretend it never happened. Sort of like Three's Company but with aliens.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
55 years later.

Just let it go.
 
TylerParry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I think I was abducted by aliens


I'm not saying there was anal probing, but there was anal probing.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder how many people who did a lot of nightclubbing and barhopping in the 80s and go through with this get one of those emails.

Subject: Dad?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I think I was abducted by aliens


I was abducted by Earthlings.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, If it brings closure to the original parents that lost a child, that's an amazing step.

//I'd say it will break up families, but it sounds like that already happened in a far worse way..
 
phaseolus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their business must be hurting after some recent news reports -- Used to be, I'd see one or two $49 specials for Ancestry DNA every year, now it goes on special every few weeks it seems.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, those hospitals should really make it more clear...the maternity ward is NOT like those 'take a penny, leave a penny trays'.

/or so the police tell me
//on a serious note, using DNA, the adult kids of S. American right-wingers are discovering they were actually stolen from murdered left-wing students back in the day...must make for awkward holidays...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

phaseolus: Their business must be hurting after some recent news reports -- Used to be, I'd see one or two $49 specials for Ancestry DNA every year, now it goes on special every few weeks it seems.


I think everyone that wants to know, knows. So, they doomed.
 
Sim Tree
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Murflette: The article says after the abduction a baby was found that kinda matched the stolen baby so they gave it to the parents...but they had to adopt it? And they named it the same? Why did they have to adopt a baby they thought was theirs? Also it wasn't. This fake story needs more details


Out of an abundance of caution. 'We found this baby we think is yours so we're going to legally assume it is until we have reason to believe otherwise.' in this case, it's a good thing they did, for exactly this case's reason: if it turns out it's not that child, at least he's legally adopted. If they hadn't done that and the child grew up, now you get a whole new can of worms legally.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As far as unintended side effects, finding missing children, even fifty some years later, is a pretty good one.
It might be rough for the people involved but it's right for them to know what happened.
 
Dadburns [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is the kidnapping that was attributed to Linda Taylor the "Welfare Queen" of Ronald Reagans 1976 presidential campaign;
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2​0​14/03/linda-taylor-fronczak-kidnapping​-how-20-20-repackaged-my-reporting-on-​the-infamous-welfare-queen-and-billed-​it-as-an-abc-exclusive.html
 
Report