(Daytona Beach News-Journal)   Four college baseball players playing a round of golf help lift an overturned mower off a groundskeeper. Bonus: It weighed 500 lbs. Extra bonus: it was pinning him completely underwater at the time   (news-journalonline.com) divider line
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow.

That man is lucky, and good on the players who helped him.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean, four dudes lifting 500 lbs is nice, but it's not crazy.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: I mean, four dudes lifting 500 lbs is nice, but it's not crazy.


I was thinking the same thing, but being in water increases the difficulty factor.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He's still going to have to take a penalty stroke
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: I mean, four dudes lifting 500 lbs is nice, but it's not crazy.


College athletes at that.

Still, good on them
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The guy across the street from my office used to watch movies like that when I worked in the Village.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: JerseyTim: I mean, four dudes lifting 500 lbs is nice, but it's not crazy.

I was thinking the same thing, but being in water increases the buoyancy.


FTFY
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Said rescued man offered them a thank you and bought them lunch.

Players are now under investigation by the NCAA.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

flucto: The guy across the street from my office used to watch movies like that when I worked in the Village.


How many games did he start and what was his ERA?  Did he play left field?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh, yeah?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kendelrio: BizarreMan: JerseyTim: I mean, four dudes lifting 500 lbs is nice, but it's not crazy.

I was thinking the same thing, but being in water increases the buoyancy.

FTFY


True, but a lawn mower doesn't have much in the way of buoyancy, and they were standing in deep mud, so it really was a feat. Lifting weights in a controlled environment is one thing, doing it with bad footing, uncertain grip and a really short time limit is another.

Good for these guys. Lucky they heard the splash.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: I mean, four dudes lifting 500 lbs is nice, but it's not crazy.


Sure, you and three of your buddies try it while knee-deep in mud and barely keeping your own head above water
 
