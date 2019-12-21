 Skip to content
(Some Sunny Guy)   Sunny   (indeonline.com) divider line
24
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sable
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So.

It has come to this.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice, ike
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My kids could draw that. What a rip.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone trying to help hype their tike?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Seattle
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Sunny
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm on a slow connection, and at first, it just loaded a black square. I thought the kid was being ironic.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Encourage the child. Never let him seem out of his depth. Both on bright days and cloudy days there may arise angst. It isn't our place to force the child to feel or to think a certain way. These things develop on their own path to a wholesome conclusion. Or so we hope.

The last thought which should be on any parents' mind is whether it is sunny.
 
pdieten
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I approve of this message.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sunny - Paul Mauriat (1967)
Youtube uTsDuj19Q04
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Boring your coworkers with this stuff is one thing, but this is in a different league.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
 Don't forget your shades, kid.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
http://maddox.xmission.com/irule2_.ht​m​l
 
casual disregard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Boring your coworkers with this stuff is one thing, but this is in a different league.


My coworkers bore me with work.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Am I missing something? All I see is a kids drawing.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I have a potato duct taped to a cardboard box. I'll trade ya.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This made me smile a lot. :-)
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Shawn Colvin - Sunny Came Home
Youtube qfKKBDFCiIA
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yesterday my life was filled with rain...
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's okay very very good,vBraydon/Greydon/Kayden/Jayden. Oh, it's from a girl? Well, it sucks!
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was hoping that my phone would really screw this up, and I wasn't disappointed.
 
