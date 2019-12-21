 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC 33/40 Birmingham)   SSA releases list of most popular baby names of decade. "King" and "Maximus," while low on the list, did actually make the list   (abc3340.com) divider line
18
    More: Interesting, popular baby names of the decade, Infancy, Polydor Records albums  
•       •       •

213 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2019 at 4:35 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I just got a lemonade refill at Chick-Fil-A from a girl named "Princess"
 
casual disregard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As long as we don't have anymore -aydens I'm fine with it.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I will forever remember Ya'Highness.

He had a name tag, that's how it was spelled.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"King", but no "Barron"?  Sons, I am disappoint.
 
RoFaWh
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Dutch queen is a "Maxima."

And in his immortal autobiographical Corfu books, Gerald Durrell included a character, Prince Jeejeebuoy, "Prince" being a mere surname, not a title.

There is nothing new under the sun.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

casual disregard: As long as we don't have anymore -aydens I'm fine with it.


Aiden 119,935 | Chloe 78,693
Jayden 117,779 | Ella 77,581
Brayden 62,163 | Bella 38,610
Ayden 46,150 | Mackenzie 32,619
Kayden 36,270 | Annabelle 27,191
Hayden 27,738 | Clara 23,653
Kaiden 25,342 | Jordyn 20,970
Aidan 23,834 | Valeria 19,380
Jaden 23,306 | Isla 18,793
Caden 20,851 | Everly 16,023
Cayden 18,352 | Stephanie 14,921

I'm farked!
 
sleep lack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Noah,Jacob,Elijah,Daniel,Joseph....

Fark user imageView Full Size

Look at them, bloody Catholics, filling the bloody world up with bloody people they can't afford to bloody feed.
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Maximus Decimus Meridius Smith
 
Excelsior
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Obligatory:
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

casual disregard: As long as we don't have anymore -aydens I'm fine with it.


We've got Aiden, Jayden, Brayden, Ayden, Kayden, Hayden, Kaiden, Aidan, Jaden, Kaden, Caden, and Cayden.  Every single one of those was more popular than Paul.

Humanity is doomed.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: I just got a lemonade refill at Chick-Fil-A from a girl named "Princess"


This year I received work emails from a Sparkle and a Twinkle
 
casual disregard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: casual disregard: As long as we don't have anymore -aydens I'm fine with it.

We've got Aiden, Jayden, Brayden, Ayden, Kayden, Hayden, Kaiden, Aidan, Jaden, Kaden, Caden, and Cayden.  Every single one of those was more popular than Paul.

Humanity is doomed.


I'm alright with the doom of humanity. Saw that coming.

Just wish there weren't so many aydens. They're like ants. Once you have them you can't get rid of them.
 
LewDux
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Russell Crowe Dead Ringers
Youtube QCUA1o8Kwno
 
King Something
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Maximus
Ratticus
Hornicus
Cockroachicus


/obscure?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, that's farking ironic - my real first name doesn't make the list, but my SCA persona's first name does.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The top 20 isn't bad except for Aiden and Jayden.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No Biggus?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report