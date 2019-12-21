 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   If you filed for a cash payout from Equifax as part of the credit bureau's settlement for its massive 2017 data breach, you're not getting any money. Because the lawyers emptied the trough, of course   (cnbc.com) divider line
34
    More: Asinine, Identity theft, Federal Trade Commission, Credit score, Consumer protection, class of consumers, Money, Credit, press releases  
•       •       •

784 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2019 at 1:06 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RedPhoenix122 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Big surprise.

The problem in the first place was the cap on payouts was insultingly low.  For the sheer scope of the breach, and the utter negligence on the part of Equifax, they shouldn't even EXIST as a private entity anymore.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can't punish a company with cash fines. Sure, you announce a fine. But you don't make a company pay it. You just make them give it out as free products so that it only eats into the top line a little bit, but with no real actual impact to the company.
 
RedPhoenix122 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: Can't punish a company with cash fines. Sure, you announce a fine. But you don't make a company pay it. You just make them give it out as free products so that it only eats into the top line a little bit, but with no real actual impact to the company.


Even better, you give away a subscription, but you make people enter their credit card info so it auto renews, and suddenly you profit off your own fark up.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd say we should all file a class action lawsuit over this, but now that just seems silly.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just to say it aloud, greed is the worst part of humanity.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedPhoenix122: Gubbo: Can't punish a company with cash fines. Sure, you announce a fine. But you don't make a company pay it. You just make them give it out as free products so that it only eats into the top line a little bit, but with no real actual impact to the company.

Even better, you give away a subscription, but you make people enter their credit card info so it auto renews, and suddenly you profit off your own fark up.


Back when Iomega settled their click of death I was sent a $50 coupon for the Iomega online store.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RedPhoenix122: Big surprise.

The problem in the first place was the cap on payouts was insultingly low.  For the sheer scope of the breach, and the utter negligence on the part of Equifax, they shouldn't even EXIST as a private entity anymore.


I wonder if the CCPA can be used to wrest personal information out of the hands of these companies.
 
spacechecker [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's almost as if the rich and powerful are protecting their own... Nah, that's just silly tinfoil hat stuff. Well, back to sportsball and celebrity news.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The free market gives consumers another win.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Give them the same idea I had for Wells Fargo: The SEC revokes your right to be publicly traded. All stock is frozen to current owners and therefore has a market value of zero. Make the bastards spend four hundred million in legal costs contesting the case, and force the board of directors to explain WHY this action is being undertaken. I bet a lot of compensation contracts would get ripped up in a hurry.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pay to the order of Iron Balls McGinty...
Fark user imageView Full Size

... One Dollar and NINE CENTS!
 
Lexx
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why does Equifax even EXIST anymore?  The ONE thing we trust them with, they failed in the worst conceivable way.
 
Charles of York
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Lawyers are scum
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Class action suits have rarely paid anyone except the attorneys.  Some people are apparently just learning this.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When I was young, Bank of America lost a class action lawsuit and worked out a settlement.  I received a coupon good for discounted banking services from BofA.  No farking way was I going to ever bank with them again.  Since then, I have always opted out of being part of class action lawsuits.  No matter what the outcome, you are the loser.  Only the lawyers win.
 
fortheloveofgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Class action suits have rarely paid anyone except the attorneys.  Some people are apparently just learning this.


Yeah, there is nothing new about this at all.  It's the way class action lawsuits work.  Lawyers get all the money, the people actually harmed get 2 or 3 dollars each.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A proper punishment for any major corporation that loses a class action lawsuit should hurt them so much financially that their stock crashes or (even better) puts them out of business.
 
ranna [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Lol I was part of a WARN act lawsuit. The case was worth millions(spread out over the # of employees) laywers decided to settle for 375k of which they got 100k lol though I will admit I never expected to see a dime so o guess I came out ahead but yeah class action only seems to work out in the lawyer favor
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Charles of York: Lawyers are scum


You are free to opt-out of class action settlements, and instead pay your own lawyer several million to pursue your claim for $125. Note that in America, we do not have a loser-pays system, so you'll be on the hook for your own attorney fees.

Oh, gosh, you don't want to do that? You don't want to spend millions and millions of dollars going after a big company for a tiny payout, because it's not worth it? If only there were some sort of way that lots of plaintiffs could band together into some sort of "class" so that those tiny payouts add up to enough that lawyers are willing to take on the case for a percentage. But shucks, there isn't such a thing, so corporations can feel free to shaft anyone they want, as long as they do it for less than the cost of a lawsuit.

/corporations are scum
 
Hugemeister
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

enry: RedPhoenix122: Gubbo: Can't punish a company with cash fines. Sure, you announce a fine. But you don't make a company pay it. You just make them give it out as free products so that it only eats into the top line a little bit, but with no real actual impact to the company.

Even better, you give away a subscription, but you make people enter their credit card info so it auto renews, and suddenly you profit off your own fark up.

Back when Iomega settled their click of death I was sent a $50 coupon for the Iomega online store.


the whole Equifax data breach what's a smoke screen....

I've worked with these bastards off and on for years as mentioned above it's a money generator with the auto renew and everything on credit cards of course of course that goes without saying....

but it goes even deeper.

as we speak all of the major credit rating agencies are trying to gather what they called the 'deadbeat database' they put out these big news flashes about data breaches on people's credit scores and such in order to get the low hanging fruit of desperate and credit-challenged people and quite simply anyone else and all comers concerned to reach out of their own accord and contact Equifax with their;

current address
current phone numbers
current employer
And general whereabouts, etc.

and then what they do is they sell that database of low tiered people, most of whom are subject to some kind of credit collection....

they start selling them to the bill collectors everybody from the people who hound you endlessly on the phone; now that they have your current phone number.... to the guy that shows up at your door serving you a notice or just literally trying to browbeat you on your own porch for a payment....

It's just some real clinical draconian bulshiat it's like when Ed Norton was explaining in Fight Club how the auto companies do the calculus on whether or not they pay it pay out over a freaking explosive death it's just numbers and statistics and percentages that's all it is...

Nice house of straw you made for yourself America... you farking played yourselves again....lulz
 
Tourney3p0
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Could you opt out of the class action (pre settlement), then take them to small claims for $125 citing the other case as precedent (post settlement)?
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: No matter what the outcome, you are the loser.  Only the lawyers win.


You've already lost, when the company did something to harm you. The lawyers may win with a class action suit, but it's the one chance you've got for the company to also lose. Otherwise, there's no incentive for them to anything but screw you again in the future.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Charles of York: Lawyers are scum


Conversely, mucs eras rey wal.

/har glögg, därför dgaf.
 
phoenixdan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How about suing the lawyers?
 
dryknife
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The attorneys are the victims here.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: Charles of York: Lawyers are scum

You are free to opt-out of class action settlements, and instead pay your own lawyer several million to pursue your claim for $125. Note that in America, we do not have a loser-pays system, so you'll be on the hook for your own attorney fees.

Oh, gosh, you don't want to do that? You don't want to spend millions and millions of dollars going after a big company for a tiny payout, because it's not worth it? If only there were some sort of way that lots of plaintiffs could band together into some sort of "class" so that those tiny payouts add up to enough that lawyers are willing to take on the case for a percentage. But shucks, there isn't such a thing, so corporations can feel free to shaft anyone they want, as long as they do it for less than the cost of a lawsuit.

/corporations are scum


Especially lawyer corporations.
 
stevenvictx [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cant wait til AI takes over their usefulness
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

italie: Just to say it aloud, greed is the worst part of humanity.


Yeah, they're settling on 77 million.

I don't understand why they couldn't settle for 5 million or a nice fat 10 mil.

77 million makes me wonder how their argument to justify that would actually sound.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tourney3p0: Could you opt out of the class action (pre settlement), then take them to small claims for $125 citing the other case as precedent (post settlement)?


Yes and no - you can opt out and go to small claims court, but you can't rely on a settlement in one case as precedent. It's explicitly a settlement of claims in that case, but neither admits liability nor sets a value on damages.
It can be a winning strategy. One thing that may make a difference is what your local small claims court rules are on lawyers, and who pays attorney fees. You don't want to run into a situation where you file, they send six associates at $500/hour billing $24k a day, and you're stuck paying their costs.
 
Trik
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Lawyers lurve them some class action, action.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hoblit: italie: Just to say it aloud, greed is the worst part of humanity.

Yeah, they're settling on 77 million.

I don't understand why they couldn't settle for 5 million or a nice fat 10 mil.

77 million makes me wonder how their argument to justify that would actually sound.


I would argue that there was no justification needed, and it was signed off on post haste.
 
fortheloveofgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: A proper punishment for any major corporation that loses a class action lawsuit should hurt them so much financially that their stock crashes or (even better) puts them out of business.


And all of the employees of that corporation?  Just sucks to be them, tough luck?  Because the guy in the mailroom and the gal in IT had everything to do with the decisions of the corporation so they need to pay too?

I don't know how many employees Equifax has, but I'm sure it's a sizable number.  Do you even give a rat's ass about them?  Now factor that out to every corporation that loses a class action suit being forced out of business.  Better hope your employer never gets sued.
 
Aufdie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fortheloveofgod: OgreMagi: A proper punishment for any major corporation that loses a class action lawsuit should hurt them so much financially that their stock crashes or (even better) puts them out of business.

And all of the employees of that corporation?  Just sucks to be them, tough luck?  Because the guy in the mailroom and the gal in IT had everything to do with the decisions of the corporation so they need to pay too?

I don't know how many employees Equifax has, but I'm sure it's a sizable number.  Do you even give a rat's ass about them?  Now factor that out to every corporation that loses a class action suit being forced out of business.  Better hope your employer never gets sued.


I've had this discussion with a lot of the Indian scam artists that call about "extending your warranty" or "you've earned lower interest".

If Joe in the mailroom didn't do his job Equifax would need to replace him. They might not need Joe specifically but they need his work.

Pretending we should give Equifax a pass because it might hurt Joe and all his co-workers is some real turn of the century robber baron thinking. Put down the Ayn Rand and wake up. The only way to actually have consumer capitalism work is if we have real consequences for screwing the public over.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fortheloveofgod: OgreMagi: A proper punishment for any major corporation that loses a class action lawsuit should hurt them so much financially that their stock crashes or (even better) puts them out of business.

And all of the employees of that corporation?  Just sucks to be them, tough luck?  Because the guy in the mailroom and the gal in IT had everything to do with the decisions of the corporation so they need to pay too?

I don't know how many employees Equifax has, but I'm sure it's a sizable number.  Do you even give a rat's ass about them?  Now factor that out to every corporation that loses a class action suit being forced out of business.  Better hope your employer never gets sued.


"What about the little guy" is why corrupt businesses get to continue being corrupt businesses.  Wells Fargo, for example, should have been broken up and the pieces sold off to other banks.  But they are "too big to fail", so they get to stay in business and keep breaking laws.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report