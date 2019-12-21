 Skip to content
(Boston Globe)   Downfall parodies are now apparently too offensive for today's college students   (bostonglobe.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good to know all those "liberal" colleges are fast producing graduates with the same sense of humor as conservatives, i.e. none.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hitler Reacts To Professor Firing
Youtube AZI-crEqcOI
 
Mouser
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is why we have a President Trump.
 
blahpers
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Read the room, people.  Now is not the time for this shiat.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Nazis used gas chambers to kill millions of Jewish people during World War II."

Thanks for providing that explanation. I would never have made the connection otherwise.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mouser: This is why we have a President Trump.


Well, stupid people were involved but not these in particular.
 
