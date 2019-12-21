 Skip to content
"I knew I had to do something so I ran straight up and punched it straight in the head," says Aussie dad about a python trying to take his 4yo son
25
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The family had only moved into the home in north Queensland five days prior to the incident on Thursday evening.

Hello, U-Haul?
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...so I ran up and punched it straight in the head

Oh, that's the Australian solution to everything.

Well, that, beer, and The Boot.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, they'll all be barbecued, soon enough.

/according to the news about Australia's heatwave
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those bloody things are everywhere. They're in the lift, in the lorry, in the bond wizard, and all over the malanga gildachuck.
 
Throbelisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Australia tag when?
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Punching the python is a great Australian tradition, though you'd have to be pretty stupid to do it with a 4 year old around.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: ...so I ran up and punched it straight in the head

Oh, that's the Australian solution to everything.

Well, that, beer, and The Boot.


No it's punch in the head. Look at the guy who punched the kangaroo who had his dog in a headlock.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How father envisioned himself:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: aagrajag: ...so I ran up and punched it straight in the head

Oh, that's the Australian solution to everything.

Well, that, beer, and The Boot.

No it's punch in the head. Look at the guy who punched the kangaroo who had his dog in a headlock.


Why not just go with a boot to the head, Canadian style?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The snake was trying to "take" the kid?

static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.7news.com.auView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Jesus, I will never transfer to Australia.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But what makes this really amazing is that the snake was also on fire.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: hoodiowithtudio: aagrajag: ...so I ran up and punched it straight in the head

Oh, that's the Australian solution to everything.

Well, that, beer, and The Boot.

No it's punch in the head. Look at the guy who punched the kangaroo who had his dog in a headlock.

Why not just go with a boot to the head, Canadian style?


What a Canadian boot to the head may look like, portrayed here by Japanese video game characters for some reason.


[Touhou MMD] Boot to the Head
Youtube xbJeUTGJX9Y


/if you're familiar with Touhou canon, the character choices are perfect
/if you're not, it's still funny
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"So I knew I had to do something. So I pondered a bit, considered my options, called a friend, pondered some more - and eventually sauntered into action?"

Or - I acted without thinking....
 
tkgeisha
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And in other news from Australia

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nullav
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I swear, between this, the guy who punched a kangaroo in the head to protect his dog, and the array of wildlife in Australia that are just plain out to kill everyone, I'm just about convinced that being born there confers some kind of low-key superpowers.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: How father envisioned himself:

[Fark user image image 500x270]


That was my exact first thought.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How to Survive in Australia
Youtube tZxASfC_TaU
 
ranna [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wonder if that is why the English sent them convicts there....well of they are tough enough to survive I guess they get to live?

/100% kidding of course but if I remember correctly those sent were in lieu of death so at least they had a chance with the wildlife
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTFA: "I've never seen a snake that aggressive," he said. "The fact he just kept coming back is something I haven't experienced before."

Translation: "Wee beasty was hungry."
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
tkgeisha:
Fark user imageView Full Size



We all loved her, my friend.  Over and over again.
 
dogsafark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is why you always carry a sword
 
black_knight
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
media.newyorker.comView Full Size
 
