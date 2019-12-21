 Skip to content
(AP News)   "Little bastard shot me in the ass"   (apnews.com) divider line
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mama2tnt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is it too soon to talk about toddler control?
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There are worse places to get shot.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA:The shooting remains under investigation

Seems like TFA summed it up pretty well to me

/Dumbass
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If that was his gun and he left a way for a small child to get it while he was sleeping, then he's lucky to get off with just an ass-shooting.  Thank goodness he didn't get worse, but he certainly *deserves* worse.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgygus: There are worse places to get shot.


Ohio?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Good thing he had his back to the kid.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I see the gods of karma were feeling very generous today.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Julian warned you about this a hundred times, Ricky.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's not clear how the child found the handgun

This person must never have babysat or dealt with young children.  They find EVERYTHING.  Even if you think you've hidden it enough, they will find it.  Or, you know, the father could have been a dumbass and left it out in the open.  Loaded.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size

/you guys are slacking
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
About a month ago I received a Whatsapp video, I'm guessing it's originally from Lebanon or Syria, some festive atmosphere, guessing a wedddjng, guy sitting there with a toddler pulls out a gun and starts shooting upwards "in celebration".
Puts the gun down like a boss...puts it down, not back from wherever he pulled it from.
Toddler picks up the gun, starts waving it around for a few seconds the shoots the father upwards through the abdomen.
I really doubt the father survived.

/my sympathies to the family...not to the guy
 
Report