(Detroit Free Press)   Largest demolition company in Detroit suspended after demolishing the wrong house for the second time in 18 months. Dumbass tag fills in for Follow-Up while the latter searches for a new house   (freep.com) divider line
    Dumbass, Demolition, Detroit's demolition program, Wrecking ball, Adamo Group, largest contractor, City officials, Detroit, wrong house  
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look.  Do you want it done fast or do you want it done right?
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fast and......oops wrong one!!
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, so they didn't fully demolish it the first time?
 
flynn80
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want this to happen to my previous residence, preferably with the current occupant inside.  The place should be condemned.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given the scale this company appears to operate at, a couple of unintentional tear downs isn't so bad.

As long as they reimburse the aggrieved, there's really no problem.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't live in incompetence...
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CLARKSON!!!
 
ol' gormsby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Given the scale this company appears to operate at, a couple of unintentional tear downs isn't so bad.

As long as they reimburse the aggrieved, there's really no problem.


Apart from that whole asbestos thing, of course. Reimbursing someone for that could get costly. especially if a court agrees that the demolishers were negligent.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Were they making way for a bypass?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
i ignore u
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Given the scale this company appears to operate at, a couple of unintentional tear downs isn't so bad.

As long as they reimburse the aggrieved, there's really no problem.


It was pretty obviously a typo.  The street address was supposed to be 14461 Alma but they demolished 14661 Alma, and they were both foreclosed houses owned by the same bank so presumably vacant.  You'd think there'd be double and triple checks at every step along the way to prevent that from happening, especially if they made a similar mistake a year ago.  It'd be interesting to see where the mistake was made.  Maybe the city told them to demolish the wrong house.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Also it looks like an easy mistake to make given the neighborhood.

Note that the article states:
Adamo was awarded a $25,201 contract to demolish a fire-damaged house at 14461 Alma on June 18. On Nov. 22, Adamo instead tore down the structure at 14661 Alma. Both are Detroit Land Bank Authority-owned structures.

14461 (should have been demolished per the article): https://goo.gl/maps/JH5jo8j​ZFMWt7wNA9
14661 (was demolished per the article): https://goo.gl/maps/6EUf4gU​UAoNKQgbW6

It looks like either the article got their addresses backwards as well, or 14461 was damaged by fire since those street view images were taken, meaning that both houses were fire damaged.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

i ignore u: Also it looks like an easy mistake to make given the neighborhood.

Note that the article states:
Adamo was awarded a $25,201 contract to demolish a fire-damaged house at 14461 Alma on June 18. On Nov. 22, Adamo instead tore down the structure at 14661 Alma. Both are Detroit Land Bank Authority-owned structures.

14461 (should have been demolished per the article): https://goo.gl/maps/JH5jo8jZ​FMWt7wNA9
14661 (was demolished per the article): https://goo.gl/maps/6EUf4gUU​AoNKQgbW6

It looks like either the article got their addresses backwards as well, or 14461 was damaged by fire since those street view images were taken, meaning that both houses were fire damaged.


Oh wow those links don't work at all.
 
