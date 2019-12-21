 Skip to content
(USA Today)   You know that Italian organization that exists but doesn't exist? Italian police arrested 300 members of it   (usatoday.com) divider line
evilsofa
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Trump on The Mafia: "They happen to be very nice people"
Youtube a6PAqgYf4_Y


"Have you ever knowingly done business with organized crime?" Letterman asked.

"I've really tried to stay away from them as much as possible," Trump said. "You know, growing up in New York and doing business in New York, I would say there might have been one of those characters along the way, but generally speaking I like to stay away from that group."

"I have met on occasion a few of those people. They happen to be very nice people," Trump said.

"You just don't want to owe them money," he said. "Don't owe them money."
 
