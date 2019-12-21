 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   "Mystery liquid" oozes onto Detroit freeway. RoboCop on the case   (freep.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's coming from a plating factory near the site, which contaminated the groundwater.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has someone been playing hide the nuclear waste again?
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Totally ectoplasm, find the nearest medium and tell them to stop communicating with the dead.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it taste like baby food?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size

People start reporting ability to move objects?
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

"Yeyerrrrrrrrghaagg...                          penis."
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mystery liquids mostly ooze, don't they?
 
tuckeg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
jefferator
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I would post a Ghost Busters Gif but am too lazy to go find one and lay down a crafty and cogent comment.  Its getting late and Im sure you know what Im talking about.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There's a "subby's mom" joke in here, somewhere.
 
