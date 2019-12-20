 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   If you ever see me coming and if you know who I am ♪ ♫ Don't you breathe it to nobody 'cause you know I'm on the lam ♫ ♬ ♭ I might be in Colorado ♩ ♪ ♫ I might be hiding in the attic ♪ ♫ ♬ shoot, you found me ♪ ♫ ♬   (wcax.com) divider line
5
    More: Dumbass, Vermont, Public file, Rhode Island, United States, Zackery Mann, Vermont State Police, station's FCC Public Inspection File, Massachusetts state line  
•       •       •

323 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2019 at 10:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow Nick Foles took getting benched pretty hard huh?
 
Snort
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Vermont?  Totally Trey Anastasio.
 
MBooda
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
hiding out in an Arlington attic

I guess they ruled out "disappeared flying across the Pacific Ocean" and "being taught by Annie Sullivan".
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Was it Gary Busey?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I neither get the song reference nor the joke so I will kindly ask you to remove yourself from my landscaped green.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report