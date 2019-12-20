 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Two pedestrians, one in wheelchair, hit by car, and here come the pedants   (wtae.com) divider line
Summoner101
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm less concerned about being hit in the shopping center than I am about being trapped inside a butler.
 
El_Swino
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, ACKshully...
 
holdmybones
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Two pedestrians, one in wheelchair
Worst xhamster video ever.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are we still allowed to make jokes about people who don't walk not counting as pedestrians?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cue scum wanting to know if they was in a crosswalk. People, you should not need a  Crosswalk not run over someone. God.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 2 hours ago  

holdmybones: Two pedestrians, one in wheelchair
Worst xhamster video ever.


My erection begs to differ.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Police said they do not expect her to face any charges.


tits
 
junkydomUSA
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Cue scum wanting to know if they was in a crosswalk. People, you should not need a  Crosswalk not run over someone. God.


She was blinded by glare. So she could not see anything in the direction she was turning but turned there anyways. Crosswalk? How would she know there was one or not? She's perfectly willing to drive where she can't see shiat, I doubt she gives a fark about crosswalks.
 
DaMoGan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Cue scum wanting to know if they was in a crosswalk. People, you should not need a  Crosswalk not run over someone. God.


I totally read the last part of your comment as "People, you should not need a crosswalk to run someone over."  In my defense, you accidentally a word.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


That's a pedant!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DaMoGan: waxbeans: Cue scum wanting to know if they was in a crosswalk. People, you should not need a  Crosswalk not run over someone. God.

I totally read the last part of your comment as "People, you should not need a crosswalk to run someone over."  In my defense, you accidentally a word.


Yes. I've this horrible habit of what I was thinking, not all end up in message. I thought the message correctly in my head but didn't type every single word. I think is a sigh I'll get Alzheimer's later. Or that I'm stupid. LOL.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, whatever I did, it's NOT MY FAULT. How can I be expected to be responsible for my actions? Am I supposed to be an adult or something?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Look, whatever I did, it's NOT MY FAULT. How can I be expected to be responsible for my actions? Am I supposed to be an adult or something?


I think DWI should loss car first time. And I think hitting pedestrians while driving should be a crime.
That said, it is self masturbatory to jail people for leaving their kids in hot cars.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/ Pedant, but just hangin'
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Gyrfalcon: Look, whatever I did, it's NOT MY FAULT. How can I be expected to be responsible for my actions? Am I supposed to be an adult or something?

I think DWI should loss car first time. And I think hitting pedestrians while driving should be a crime.
That said, it is self masturbatory to jail people for leaving their kids in hot cars.


That's nice dear.

What does that have to do with anything under discussion here?
 
xitnode
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Of course it's grammatically incorrect to refer to 1 person walking and 1 person in a wheelchair as 2 pedestrians. Someone in a wheelchair doesn't count as a whole person.
 
Radioactive Ass
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Cue scum wanting to know if they was in a crosswalk. People, you should not need a  Crosswalk not run over someone. God.


Don't come to Las Vegas then. I didn't believe it when I first heard it but if you get hit crossing the street here and you aren't inside a crosswalk or are in a crosswalk but going against the light AND the driver isn't impaired then they will get a walk (no pun intended). That's the law.

"Cases involving pedestrians that are injured while obeying signage in a crosswalk are usually fairly easy to try in court. If a person on foot is hit and injured outside of a pedestrian safety zone, the case gets trickier. In fact, the injured pedestrian may even be ticketed for jaywalking."

https://www.shookandstone.com/blog/do​-​pedestrians-always-have-the-right-of-w​ay/

That's from personal injury lawyers (ambulance chasers) whose bread and butter are injury cases like this so they should know how it actually works.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Radioactive Ass: waxbeans: Cue scum wanting to know if they was in a crosswalk. People, you should not need a  Crosswalk not run over someone. God.

Don't come to Las Vegas then. I didn't believe it when I first heard it but if you get hit crossing the street here and you aren't inside a crosswalk or are in a crosswalk but going against the light AND the driver isn't impaired then they will get a walk (no pun intended). That's the law.

"Cases involving pedestrians that are injured while obeying signage in a crosswalk are usually fairly easy to try in court. If a person on foot is hit and injured outside of a pedestrian safety zone, the case gets trickier. In fact, the injured pedestrian may even be ticketed for jaywalking."

https://www.shookandstone.com/blog/do-​pedestrians-always-have-the-right-of-w​ay/

That's from personal injury lawyers (ambulance chasers) whose bread and butter are injury cases like this so they should know how it actually works.


And you have a problem with this? Cross where drivers expect you to and you are visible.  Or here's a novel idea, look both ways before crossing the street.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Radioactive Ass: Don't come to Las Vegas then. I didn't believe it when I first heard it but if you get hit crossing the street here and you aren't inside a crosswalk or are in a crosswalk but going against the light AND the driver isn't impaired then they will get a walk (no pun intended). That's the law.

"Cases involving pedestrians that are injured while obeying signage in a crosswalk are usually fairly easy to try in court. If a person on foot is hit and injured outside of a pedestrian safety zone, the case gets trickier. In fact, the injured pedestrian may even be ticketed for jaywalking."


Adam Ruins Everything - Why Jaywalking Is a Crime
Youtube -AFn7MiJz_s
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: And you have a problem with this? Cross where drivers expect you to and you are visible.  Or here's a novel idea, look both ways before crossing the street.


If you can avoid running a stop light, not ram into a car at a light, you can not hit a pedestrian.
 
Radioactive Ass
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Radioactive Ass: waxbeans: Cue scum wanting to know if they was in a crosswalk. People, you should not need a  Crosswalk not run over someone. God.

Don't come to Las Vegas then. I didn't believe it when I first heard it but if you get hit crossing the street here and you aren't inside a crosswalk or are in a crosswalk but going against the light AND the driver isn't impaired then they will get a walk (no pun intended). That's the law.

"Cases involving pedestrians that are injured while obeying signage in a crosswalk are usually fairly easy to try in court. If a person on foot is hit and injured outside of a pedestrian safety zone, the case gets trickier. In fact, the injured pedestrian may even be ticketed for jaywalking."

https://www.shookandstone.com/blog/do-​pedestrians-always-have-the-right-of-w​ay/

That's from personal injury lawyers (ambulance chasers) whose bread and butter are injury cases like this so they should know how it actually works.

And you have a problem with this? Cross where drivers expect you to and you are visible.  Or here's a novel idea, look both ways before crossing the street.


I don't "Have a problem" with this but I know the laws here. Aside from the obvious fact that in a car vs. pedestrian situation, no matter what happens the pedestrian will always lose (life, limb or bruises) no matter who is in the right but also that if the crossing is not at an actual intersection (marked or unmarked, more on unmarked in a bit) then the pedestrian is almost always at fault (the only real exception is if the pedestrian absolutely had no other choice to jaywalk, like a car is already barreling down the sidewalk towards them).

As to an unmarked crosswalk, the general rule here is if one public road intersects with another public road then it is an implied pedestrian crosswalk (with or without markings). An alley may or may not be a public road which might confuse the situation.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Jeebus Saves: And you have a problem with this? Cross where drivers expect you to and you are visible.  Or here's a novel idea, look both ways before crossing the street.

If you can avoid running a stop light, not ram into a car at a light, you can not hit a pedestrian.


Well, found the guy who thinks they can walk in front of cars and the car should stop.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I have these things called "sunglasses" that work pretty well when the sun is in your eyes.
 
Radioactive Ass
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And I know, not from personal experience but by knowing someone who did this and got caught, one footstep off of the curb is enough to get a $160 jaywalking ticket if the officer decides that you had an intent to cross the street (for example if you don't have a car parked right there and were intending to enter the drivers side door).

Even within a marked crosswalk if the light is against you when you start crossing. He tried to fight it and lost leaving him the choice of paying triple the cost of the fine (by the time that you include court costs) or 10 days in county jail.

The lesson here is to not jaywalk in Nevada in general (that's a state law) and especially not in Las Vegas where the cops are really looking for it and they will ticket you for it without a second thought.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bingethinker: I have these things called "sunglasses" that work pretty well when the sun is in your eyes.


But they interfere with her phone screen when she's texting!
 
