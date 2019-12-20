 Skip to content
(CNN)   Man found dead in freezer had notarized letter saying his wife wasn't responsible for his death. Well that's not suspicious at all, no sir   (cnn.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given that he had a terminal illness, I'd say that it's actually quite probable that his wife wasn't responsible. She's still responsible for the stolen federal payments.
 
Etchy333 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Given that he had a terminal illness, I'd say that it's actually quite probable that his wife wasn't responsible. She's still responsible for the stolen federal payments.


People work through their grief in different ways.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: She's still responsible for the stolen federal payments.


Nope. She won the game.

"When Jeanne Souron-Mathers died in November, police in Tooele, Utah, were startled to find the body of her husband Paul in a chest freezer at the couple's home. "
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The notary didn't read it and just stamped it? Isn't that illegal?
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: The notary didn't read it and just stamped it? Isn't that illegal?


Ehat, is your Notary acting as your lawyer now?

The Notary's job is to attest the person signing is the person and is going it voluntarily. They should keep their farking eyes out of my client's business otherwise or we will get another Notary.

No, they have no business resding theu the stuff they notarize, as a rule.
 
Guildmaster
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: The notary didn't read it and just stamped it? Isn't that illegal?


It's not illegal, it's standard practice. They have two jobs: 1) Verify the identity of the signer and 2) Attest that they did just that.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: The notary didn't read it and just stamped it? Isn't that illegal?



No.  A Notary Public is just there to certify that the signature on the document is true and accurate.  The contents of the document are irrelevant.
 
mrparks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jaytkay: ArkAngel: She's still responsible for the stolen federal payments.

Nope. She won the game.

"When Jeanne Souron-Mathers died in November, police in Tooele, Utah, were startled to find the body of her husband Paul in a chest freezer at the couple's home. "


That an elderly lady felt she had to go to such lengths just to make it past the finish line is some harsh commentary.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: abhorrent1: The notary didn't read it and just stamped it? Isn't that illegal?


No.  A Notary Public is just there to certify that the signature on the document is true and accurate.  The contents of the document are irrelevant.


Ah okay.
The woman I worked with that occasionally notarized things for us acted like she was personally responsible for what ever she was notarizing.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mrparks: jaytkay: ArkAngel: She's still responsible for the stolen federal payments.

Nope. She won the game.

"When Jeanne Souron-Mathers died in November, police in Tooele, Utah, were startled to find the body of her husband Paul in a chest freezer at the couple's home. "

That an elderly lady felt she had to go to such lengths just to make it past the finish line is some harsh commentary.


Maybe she needed it, Or maybe it was just extra spending money for her. We don't know.
 
wxboy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Given that he had a terminal illness, I'd say that it's actually quite probable that his wife wasn't responsible. She's still responsible for the stolen federal payments.


I'd say that since the man had a terminal illness, the whole thing was his idea so that the payments would still come to his wife once his certain death arrived. He's going to die, so he writes out specific instructions for his wife on how to hide his body when the time comes, while at the same time getting a notarized letter in case the scheme gets found out before she dies so that she doesn't get accused of murder.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
epsilontheory.comView Full Size


Lufthansa has no comment.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Guildmaster: abhorrent1: The notary didn't read it and just stamped it? Isn't that illegal?

It's not illegal, it's standard practice. They have two jobs: 1) Verify the identity of the signer and 2) Attest that they did just that.


Regardless, I can just picture some network hotshot trying to get an hourlong action series going, based on the seamy underbelly of life involved in the world of the N.P. and the dozens of dollars they may take in over the course of a month.


/almost had to become one for the job; not as an income thing but as a convenience to the business.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Don't wives get survivors benefits from Federal Pension?

The difference shouldn't be all that much, right?

/no expert
 
Insain2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Over and done she's dead sooooooo how can the Feds get the money back......... Nada chance!!
 
Krieghund
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: abhorrent1: The notary didn't read it and just stamped it? Isn't that illegal?


No.  A Notary Public is just there to certify that the signature on the document is true and accurate.  The contents of the document are irrelevant.


Yeah, how else do you think I got my "world greatest lover" certificate notarized?
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Don't wives get survivors benefits from Federal Pension?

The difference shouldn't be all that much, right?

/no expert


Yes, probably a few hundred dollars less.

But there will be plenty of people to defend this behavior regardless.  Never mind the fact that the country is going bankrupt paying out pensions.
 
