 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Des Moines Register)   If you're an Iowan driving down the road and see what you believe to be a 'Mexican', here's something you shouldn't do   (desmoinesregister.com) divider line
51
    More: Scary, High school, press conference Friday, teenage girl, English-language films, Crime, Iowa woman, Middle school, police  
•       •       •

1136 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2019 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another racist middle aged white woman.  I'm seeing a trend, here.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do I do if I'm not an Iowan?

/Need an answer
//Soonish
///Tres
 
Kuta
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
/Cornfed
//Snowflake
///Stochastic terrorist
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Gosh I wonder what party affiliation she has.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
But if I see an Iowan walking along the road, that's still fair game, right?
 
yahmule
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So we finally get a look at Stephen Miller's girlfriend.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How many "MAGA" bumper stickers does she have?

/good people on both sides
 
WhiskeyTeat [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Brown Word: Gosh I wonder what party affiliation she has.


Iowa Department of Corrections Litter Removal, soon.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And Trump has found another potential Supreme Court Justice pick!
 
gyruss
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Expect a pardon for this biatch at Trump's next rally.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This piece of albino shiat has given a clear, irrefutable confession to attempted murder: attempted murder of a child. No punishment other than a life sentence is appropriate.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well she was more proactive than the other white women that call the police for walking while being another race. But what the ever loving fark goes through your head to think that this is the right thing to do, does she have a history of being an insane person or did she just go all in after the 2016 election? I really hope if Trump loses they just go full Jonestown on themselves and not try and go some mass killer route, this stuff is just insane at this point.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bruscar: This piece of albino shiat has given a clear, irrefutable confession to attempted murder: attempted murder of a child. No punishment other than a life sentence is appropriate.


Yeah, I'm wondering where the hate crime charge is to bump up the attempted murder charge to whatever the "enhancement" allows.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

groppet: Well she was more proactive than the other white women that call the police for walking while being another race. But what the ever loving fark goes through your head to think that this is the right thing to do, does she have a history of being an insane person or did she just go all in after the 2016 election? I really hope if Trump loses they just go full Jonestown on themselves and not try and go some mass killer route, this stuff is just insane at this point.


The admin switched the source link to one that has some more details about this woman.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Bruscar: This piece of albino shiat has given a clear, irrefutable confession to attempted murder: attempted murder of a child. No punishment other than a life sentence is appropriate.

Yeah, I'm wondering where the hate crime charge is to bump up the attempted murder charge to whatever the "enhancement" allows.


Since she admitted that she tried to kill her because of her race I wondering why you have a problem with a hate crime charge?
 
kindms
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

groppet: Well she was more proactive than the other white women that call the police for walking while being another race. But what the ever loving fark goes through your head to think that this is the right thing to do, does she have a history of being an insane person or did she just go all in after the 2016 election? I really hope if Trump loses they just go full Jonestown on themselves and not try and go some mass killer route, this stuff is just insane at this point.


Her boyfriend told police she was off her medicine, but Franklin told police that she was not in any mental state that needed medication.

and she was f-d up behind the wheel
 
Iowan73
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She was auditioning to be Steve King's driver.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What do you want to bet that the Hispanic girl is actually an American?
 
kindms
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: What do you want to bet that the Hispanic girl is actually an American?


returned to school in less than a week. Most like not an american ;)
 
dkulprit
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

haknudsen: dkulprit: Bruscar: This piece of albino shiat has given a clear, irrefutable confession to attempted murder: attempted murder of a child. No punishment other than a life sentence is appropriate.

Yeah, I'm wondering where the hate crime charge is to bump up the attempted murder charge to whatever the "enhancement" allows.

Since she admitted that she tried to kill her because of her race I wondering why you have a problem with a hate crime charge?


I'm not sure what you're asking?  I'm wondering where it is.  I only saw "attempted murder" there was no hate crime enhancement tacked on.  Also not sure where you saw that I'd have a problem with it?  If I'm looking for it, it's because im expecting it and thinking it should be there.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

haknudsen: dkulprit: Bruscar: This piece of albino shiat has given a clear, irrefutable confession to attempted murder: attempted murder of a child. No punishment other than a life sentence is appropriate.

Yeah, I'm wondering where the hate crime charge is to bump up the attempted murder charge to whatever the "enhancement" allows.

Since she admitted that she tried to kill her because of her race I wondering why you have a problem with a hate crime charge?


He doesn't think hate crime should be a thing.  He's one of those folks that thinks the normal crime is enough and making something a worse crime because it's motivated by hate is inherently unfair.
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm sure she did this expecting accolades and a full pardon from Hair Hitler himself. He's always doing the most to stir up his shiat pot full of nutters.
 
Bandito King
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bruscar: This piece of albino shiat has given a clear, irrefutable confession to attempted murder: attempted murder of a child. No punishment other than a life sentence is appropriate.


I mean... We could just pop her cork and bury her. Cheaper. Just as much chance of rehabilitation.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dkulprit: haknudsen: dkulprit: Bruscar: This piece of albino shiat has given a clear, irrefutable confession to attempted murder: attempted murder of a child. No punishment other than a life sentence is appropriate.

Yeah, I'm wondering where the hate crime charge is to bump up the attempted murder charge to whatever the "enhancement" allows.

Since she admitted that she tried to kill her because of her race I wondering why you have a problem with a hate crime charge?

I'm not sure what you're asking?  I'm wondering where it is.  I only saw "attempted murder" there was no hate crime enhancement tacked on.  Also not sure where you saw that I'd have a problem with it?  If I'm looking for it, it's because im expecting it and thinking it should be there.


Apologies for assuming you were on the other side.  I, too, mis-read your original statement.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bruscar: This piece of albino shiat has given a clear, irrefutable confession to attempted murder: attempted murder of a child. No punishment other than a life sentence is appropriate.


So much for the tolerant left!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This woman is what Bill Burr and myself would call "extraneous type people". They need to stop making them.

/ wad this one up and throw her in the trash where she belongs
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Another racist middle aged white woman.  I'm seeing a trend, here.


Isn't she a find example of superior genetics, though?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
*fine
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hits a kid. Makes a guy hope there is a hell.
 
skyotter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We should register and track those deadly weapons.

Maybe even require operator tests and insurance.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: haknudsen: dkulprit: Bruscar: This piece of albino shiat has given a clear, irrefutable confession to attempted murder: attempted murder of a child. No punishment other than a life sentence is appropriate.

Yeah, I'm wondering where the hate crime charge is to bump up the attempted murder charge to whatever the "enhancement" allows.

Since she admitted that she tried to kill her because of her race I wondering why you have a problem with a hate crime charge?

He doesn't think hate crime should be a thing.  He's one of those folks that thinks the normal crime is enough and making something a worse crime because it's motivated by hate is inherently unfair.


Yeah, I'm wondering where (people ask where things are when they cannot find them) the hate crime charge is to bump (which means to make the charge greater) up the attempted murder charge to whatever the "enhancement" allows (ie max out not only the attempted murder charge, but also add on extra time).


Not sure where you got your educations, but I'd really like to know.  Because my post doesn't say anything like the first idiot posted, nor anything close to what your dumbass post states.

I threw in some notes for you.

I'll spell it out for you though.  I'd try grunts and uggs caveman speech, but I don't know it fluent enough to type it out.

Article no say there be hate crime charges.  Me cannot find.  There should be hate crime charge.  She deserve more time
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Bruscar: This piece of albino shiat has given a clear, irrefutable confession to attempted murder: attempted murder of a child. No punishment other than a life sentence is appropriate.

Yeah, I'm wondering where the hate crime charge is to bump up the attempted murder charge to whatever the "enhancement" allows.


This is an example of why Hate Crimes needs to charged more than normal 'assault' or murder.
The purpose of sentencing is to address the crime and punishment. If you beat up a guy at the bar because of an argument, it's unlikely you'll meet that particular guy again. But if you target a guy for assault because of their race, sex, sexuality, or other status. You're a random threat to a more general population.

Also, the same reason we have laws for harsher sentences for people that kill or target cops. It's targeting a particular group and more random danger to general society.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: What do you want to bet that the Hispanic girl is actually an American?


In Iowa? 50/50. Meatpackers have a very active pipeline.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

groppet: But what the ever loving fark goes through your head to think that this is the right thing to do


You would have to have an authority figure telling people that they're all rapists, murderers, gang members, etc. Also that they're totally lazy and living on welfare at your expense. And also stealing your job.

But I can't think of anyone pushing this narrative.
 
yahmule
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Jake Havechek: Another racist middle aged white woman.  I'm seeing a trend, here.

Isn't she a find example of superior genetics, though?

[Fark user image 540x358]


The "welp, whatcha gonna do" expression is really something else.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Benevolent Misanthrope: haknudsen: dkulprit: Bruscar: This piece of albino shiat has given a clear, irrefutable confession to attempted murder: attempted murder of a child. No punishment other than a life sentence is appropriate.

Yeah, I'm wondering where the hate crime charge is to bump up the attempted murder charge to whatever the "enhancement" allows.

Since she admitted that she tried to kill her because of her race I wondering why you have a problem with a hate crime charge?

He doesn't think hate crime should be a thing.  He's one of those folks that thinks the normal crime is enough and making something a worse crime because it's motivated by hate is inherently unfair.

Yeah, I'm wondering where (people ask where things are when they cannot find them) the hate crime charge is to bump (which means to make the charge greater) up the attempted murder charge to whatever the "enhancement" allows (ie max out not only the attempted murder charge, but also add on extra time).


Not sure where you got your educations, but I'd really like to know.  Because my post doesn't say anything like the first idiot posted, nor anything close to what your dumbass post states.

I threw in some notes for you.

I'll spell it out for you though.  I'd try grunts and uggs caveman speech, but I don't know it fluent enough to type it out.

Article no say there be hate crime charges.  Me cannot find.  There should be hate crime charge.  She deserve more time


Considering they are mentioned as looking into hate crime charges in the first line of the article, I'm guessing your reading comprehension is lower than you think mine is.
 
neongoats
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What's their fark handle?
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

yahmule: SansNeural: Jake Havechek: Another racist middle aged white woman.  I'm seeing a trend, here.

Isn't she a find example of superior genetics, though?

[Fark user image 540x358]

The "welp, whatcha gonna do" expression is really something else.


I think a lot of the common racism isn't that the racist really thinks they're superior, but quite the opposite instead.  Their own terrible feeling of inadequacy and perception of personal failure drives them to find others to consider (and treat) as worse than themselves.  Even as being threatening to themselves (taking jobs, shouldn't be here, smelly, scary).

"Look at that entitled, disgusting, smelly brown girl all walking to school like that!"
 
xalres
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Such economic anxiety. We should remember to be civil to these people at all costs or else they'll something something blah blah bloop.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

xalres: Such economic anxiety. We should remember to be civil to these people at all costs or else they'll get themselves incarcerated after harming someone

?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Benevolent Misanthrope: haknudsen: dkulprit: Bruscar: This piece of albino shiat has given a clear, irrefutable confession to attempted murder: attempted murder of a child. No punishment other than a life sentence is appropriate.

Yeah, I'm wondering where the hate crime charge is to bump up the attempted murder charge to whatever the "enhancement" allows.

Since she admitted that she tried to kill her because of her race I wondering why you have a problem with a hate crime charge?

He doesn't think hate crime should be a thing.  He's one of those folks that thinks the normal crime is enough and making something a worse crime because it's motivated by hate is inherently unfair.

Yeah, I'm wondering where (people ask where things are when they cannot find them) the hate crime charge is to bump (which means to make the charge greater) up the attempted murder charge to whatever the "enhancement" allows (ie max out not only the attempted murder charge, but also add on extra time).


Not sure where you got your educations, but I'd really like to know.  Because my post doesn't say anything like the first idiot posted, nor anything close to what your dumbass post states.

I threw in some notes for you.

I'll spell it out for you though.  I'd try grunts and uggs caveman speech, but I don't know it fluent enough to type it out.

Article no say there be hate crime charges.  Me cannot find.  There should be hate crime charge.  She deserve more time


I already apologized, but you may not have seen it.  As I said, I too mis-read your original comment.  Apologies.
 
neongoats
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Weird?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

haknudsen: dkulprit: Benevolent Misanthrope: haknudsen: dkulprit: Bruscar: This piece of albino shiat has given a clear, irrefutable confession to attempted murder: attempted murder of a child. No punishment other than a life sentence is appropriate.

Yeah, I'm wondering where the hate crime charge is to bump up the attempted murder charge to whatever the "enhancement" allows.

Since she admitted that she tried to kill her because of her race I wondering why you have a problem with a hate crime charge?

He doesn't think hate crime should be a thing.  He's one of those folks that thinks the normal crime is enough and making something a worse crime because it's motivated by hate is inherently unfair.

Yeah, I'm wondering where (people ask where things are when they cannot find them) the hate crime charge is to bump (which means to make the charge greater) up the attempted murder charge to whatever the "enhancement" allows (ie max out not only the attempted murder charge, but also add on extra time).


Not sure where you got your educations, but I'd really like to know.  Because my post doesn't say anything like the first idiot posted, nor anything close to what your dumbass post states.

I threw in some notes for you.

I'll spell it out for you though.  I'd try grunts and uggs caveman speech, but I don't know it fluent enough to type it out.

Article no say there be hate crime charges.  Me cannot find.  There should be hate crime charge.  She deserve more time

Considering they are mentioned as looking into hate crime charges in the first line of the article, I'm guessing your reading comprehension is lower than you think mine is.


Good repartee, man.  Maybe you're not belligerently stupid after all.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

xalres: Such economic anxiety. We should remember to be civil to these people at all costs or else they'll something something blah blah bloop.


She's just gonna vote for Trump even harder if she reads this thread.
 
junkydomUSA
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kindms: Ambitwistor: What do you want to bet that the Hispanic girl is actually an American?

returned to school in less than a week. Most like not an american ;)


Possibly not human.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I would not be surprised to learn that the racist biatch supports the Pussygrabber.

Ambitwistor: What do you want to bet that the Hispanic girl is actually an American?


Everything I own.

The Asshole-in-Chief encourages this shiat with his racist rhetoric.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What the fark do you mean, "considered?"

She admitted that the victim's race was the reason she tried to farking murder a 14-year-old girl with her SUV. She didn't know the girl - she attacked a complete stranger. She intentionally ran onto the goddamned sidewalk just so she could hit the girl. She took off after hitting the girl.

What does it take for it to become a hate crime?
 
xalres
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

neongoats: Weird?

[Fark user image 850x244]


Crap. I've fallen out of time again. Hang on.

*turns perpendicular to the third dimension*

ɹǝʇʇǝq ɥɔnW ɥɐ∀
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report