Normal Police officer pleads not guilty to stealing $12k. No, that's not normal, that's not normal at all
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We have a joke here in Central Illinois:

"You'd better move to Bloomington, cause that's as close to Normal as you're ever going to get."
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the weirdest story I ever heard.  A cop?  Giving people their money back?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Off with his hands and nuts
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just what they were CAUGHT stealing.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember kids: Where there is crime, there are police.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not defending the cop or anything, but nobody with $12k just sitting around their house obtained that money legally. And in the highly doubtful chance that they did, they're stupid to have that kind of cash lying around where someone can just walk off with it.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police spokesperson said the $12K had a street value of $1.2 million.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReapTheChaos: Not defending the cop or anything, but nobody with $12k just sitting around their house obtained that money legally. And in the highly doubtful chance that they did, they're stupid to have that kind of cash lying around where someone can just walk off with it.


What does that have to do with someone else stealing said money?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReapTheChaos: Not defending the cop or anything, but nobody with $12k just sitting around their house obtained that money legally. And in the highly doubtful chance that they did, they're stupid to have that kind of cash lying around where someone can just walk off with it.


$12k in cash lying around the house for police to easily find AND another family member just happens to know about the cash, find it missing, and report that to police.

Yeah, that's completely normal.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: ReapTheChaos: Not defending the cop or anything, but nobody with $12k just sitting around their house obtained that money legally. And in the highly doubtful chance that they did, they're stupid to have that kind of cash lying around where someone can just walk off with it.

What does that have to do with someone else stealing said money?


Nothing, really. This is just a slightly less official manner of civil asset forfeiture.

"Oh, this cash doesn't look legit. You'll have to hire a lawyer to prove it's yours to get it back..."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: ReapTheChaos: Not defending the cop or anything, but nobody with $12k just sitting around their house obtained that money legally. And in the highly doubtful chance that they did, they're stupid to have that kind of cash lying around where someone can just walk off with it.

$12k in cash lying around the house for police to easily find AND another family member just happens to know about the cash, find it missing, and report that to police.

Yeah, that's completely normal.


Maybe the cash is part of their GoBag. ?????
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Nothing, really. This is just a slightly less official manner of civil asset forfeiture.

"Oh, this cash doesn't look legit. You'll have to hire a lawyer to prove it's yours to get it back..."


That is not how the law works. Nevermind we should even allow asset forfeiture without a conviction.
 
DarkVader
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sounds pretty normal to me.

Pigs are scum.

/Only good cop is a dead cop.
 
mdarius
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
One of the things asset forfeiture does is to make sure less wealthy people don't get rich because they can't take risks. If you're $12k in debt, you're a legit citizen. If you have $12k in cash, you're automatically assumed to have gotten it illegally.
https://blogs.findlaw.com/blotter/201​4​/10/what-is-civil-forfeiture-is-it-leg​al.html

But plenty of businesses and wealthy individuals keep cash and cash equivalents on hand. Buying a car with cash can get you a big discount. Having ready cash to invest can lead to big opportunities. People who jumped on Ring before Amazon bought it for a billion or so made big money.

If you don't have a good chunk of change on hand to weather rough financial times or layoffs, or power outages, bank runs, you're not paying attention to the world.
 
tuxq
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Not defending the cop or anything, but nobody with $12k just sitting around their house obtained that money legally. And in the highly doubtful chance that they did, they're stupid to have that kind of cash lying around where someone can just walk off with it.


All of my $ was earned legally. Except the stuff in my house is in a firesafe and in 1oz gold bars. I use a bank for checking and primary savings, but I'm not an idiot. I've watched bank runs happen and people get locked out of banks and ATMs. And if you're wondering who accepts gold, you'd be surprised.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
tuxq:All of my $ was earned legally. Except the stuff in my house is in a firesafe and in 1oz gold bars. I use a bank for checking and primary savings, but I'm not an idiot. I've watched bank runs happen and people get locked out of banks and ATMs. And if you're wondering who accepts gold, you'd be surprised.

OK then.
 
