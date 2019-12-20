 Skip to content
(WOSU)   Starbuck and Apollo wanted for questioning   (radio.wosu.org) divider line
    More: News, Natural gas, Petroleum, Petroleum industry, ExxonMobil, Standard Oil, largest methane leaks, Utica shale drilling site, Steven Hamburg  
hodgemann [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Let this be a lesson to those with Purity Tests about not voting for candidates who support fracking.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, now we know what that smell was.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Natural gas is a non-renewable energy source we should not be pushing.

The problem is consumption, and attempting to plug the hole with another fossil fuel option is farking bullshiat.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Will the company that conducted the fracking be held responsible?

Exxon/Mobile subsidiary? Never mind....
 
King Something
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Megadeth - Set the World Afire (HQ)
Youtube wB6tJD5-z3o
 
Leishu
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well. That stinks.
 
Report