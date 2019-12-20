 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SacBee)   It's HAPPENING in the Mojave Desert: 5 earthquakes in one day rattle secretive Navy base ...which of course means the worms are on the move   (amp.sacbee.com) divider line
28
    More: Strange, Mojave Desert, Death Valley National Park, cluster of earthquakes, California, secretive Navy base, United States Navy, magnitude earthquake, series of major earthquakes  
•       •       •

464 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2019 at 5:35 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Graboids, or Ass-blasters?
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sand Worms - Not the ones from Saturn, the ones from Arrakis.
 
pikov.yndropov
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: Graboids, or Ass-blasters?


Monopole-seizmoid field grafters.
 
MOPAR BLUE [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There was a 3.5 up there on Monday when I was  there for my Dad's funeral and no one felt it in the church.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

sitesmithscott: Sand Worms - Not the ones from Saturn, the ones from Arrakis.


Bless the Maker and his passing.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They come my way, they're breaking into the wrong goddamn rec room!
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm glad I bought all that land in Otisville.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: Graboids, or Ass-blasters?


Chtorran Gastropedes
 
karl2025
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sitesmithscott: Sand Worms - Not the ones from Saturn, the ones from Arrakis.


Too much water on this world.

Until the sandtrout make it more habitable, of course...
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you'd just walk without rhythm....
 
revrendjim [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How does a Navy base in the middle of the desert make sense?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I wonder if they found the ass-end?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is Reba McEntire ok?!
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I vote for outer space. No way these are local boys
 
carterjw
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

revrendjim: How does a Navy base in the middle of the desert make sense?


There is a lake
 
carterjw
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

revrendjim: How does a Navy base in the middle of the desert make sense?


Also,  why are all the Air Force bases on the ground?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It could be worse...

Celine Dion & Anastacia - You Shook Me All Night Long (Live Divas Las Vegas 2002) HDTV
Youtube 21iW_YMLvmU
 
MOPAR BLUE [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

revrendjim: How does a Navy base in the middle of the desert make sense?


Bomb and missile range for one.
 
Nullav
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MOPAR BLUE: revrendjim: How does a Navy base in the middle of the desert make sense?

Bomb and missile range for one.


The torpedo tests leave something to be desired, however.
 
MOPAR BLUE [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nullav: MOPAR BLUE: revrendjim: How does a Navy base in the middle of the desert make sense?

Bomb and missile range for one.

The torpedo tests leave something to be desired, however.


Good one!
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

revrendjim: How does a Navy base in the middle of the desert make sense?


It's the last place they'll look.
Do try to keep up.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

flucto: I'm glad I bought all that land in Otisville.


You can buy all you want in OtisVILLE.

I bought mine in OtisBURG. And I'm going to be rich.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jmr61: flucto: I'm glad I bought all that land in Otisville.

You can buy all you want in OtisVILLE.

I bought mine in OtisBURG. And I'm going to be rich.

[Fark user image 400x250]


Oops.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: If you'd just walk without rhythm....


I'm a white male, I'll just dance.
 
drayno76
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I didn't know that they ran wind wagons.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
SafetyThird
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We had some activity on the central coast as well. Small adjustments are fine. I welcome them more than sudden major ones.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
On it. 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report