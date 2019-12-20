 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   In Australia, even the food-borne illnesses are becoming STDs and are trying to kill you   (gizmodo.com) divider line
King Something
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is the one and only reason why Bismarck didn't annex them way back when.
 
Crazy Lee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bare Bok Choy, mate?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 2 hours ago  
STOP EATING ASS.

That is all.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: STOP EATING ASS.

That is all.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farming you literally made me sick, baby.
.

Fark user imageView Full Size


But don't care; got laid
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate farming auto-correct.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hachitori: Farming you literally made me sick, baby.
.

[Fark user image 247x204]

But don't care; got laid


I'd plow her back 40
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: STOP EATING ASS.

That is all.


Don't remember who but didn't some celebrity claim that was how he got throat cancer?
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The doc 'Generation Wealth' includes an interview with a pornstar, in which she reveals she contracted salmonella from doing a bukkake scene.

Once I got done throwing up in my mouth a little, the question that came to my mind was 'who was farking the chicken?'
 
ng2810
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: FormlessOne: STOP EATING ASS.

That is all.

Don't remember who but didn't some celebrity claim that was how he got throat cancer?


Her husband
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crazy Lee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

what the cat dragged in: The doc 'Generation Wealth' includes an interview with a pornstar, in which she reveals she contracted salmonella from doing a bukkake scene.

Once I got done throwing up in my mouth a little, the question that came to my mind was 'who was farking the chicken?'


Vaguely recall Ron Jeremy and a turkey (appeared to be a well cooked turkey).

/pretty poultry memory it is at that
//"Don't play with your food" (yo' mama)
 
