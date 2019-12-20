 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lifehacker)   If your travel plans go awry, Burger King will be there to add insult to injury   (lifehacker.com) divider line
24
    More: Sick, Hamburger, English-language films, Burger King, United States, busiest travel time of the year, end of the year, good chance, Sneak King  
•       •       •

999 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2019 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't a flight delay punishment enough?
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The easiest time to add insult to injury is when you're signing somebody's cast. "You're a dick! You deserved this! Also I'm sorry I broke your leg."
-Demetri Martin
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These things are popular that BK is giving them away when a flight is delayed, something that occurs always?

I'm calling the whole Impossible Meat fad over, Sell Mortimer, Sell!!!
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Impossible Whoppers have exactly the same high quality beef content as regular Whoppers.


/They ain't that bad really, just not that good.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's a lot worse going hungry but you do you
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jackmalice: Isn't a flight delay punishment enough?



Yup.  The only time I was happy my flight was delayed was when a buddy of mine worked at the Alaska Airlines Lounge.  He got me in on the guest list, and with my flight being delayed, it gave me a chance to have more free drinks and hang out with him.  Also, I didn't care when I arrived in Vegas that night.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, their fauxmeat burger sold so poorly that they had to come up with a way to give them away before they expired?

/yard work is my crossfit
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got my free T-Mobile Tuesday beef Whopper for lunch today.  I actually prefer the Impossible.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: These things are popular that BK is giving them away when a flight is delayed, something that occurs always?

I'm calling the whole Impossible Meat fad over, Sell Mortimer, Sell!!!


That's my hunch...inventory is piling up.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I wouldn't feed that to an animal.
 
drayno76
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Tens of travelers will be excited by this news.
 
King Something
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They're good - as far as a Whopper is good, so are these non-meat variants.
 
DVD
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: They're good - as far as a Whopper is good, so are these non-meat variants.


And now you have joined the 'non-cool' kids in Fark Junior High for not edgelording your edginess over Impossible/Beyond burgers.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'd rather not put something inside me that will want to fight its way out at 30,000 feet.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Have you nay sayer people tried one yet?  If not..maybe withhold just a little judgemental snark until ya do..


/ [welcome to fark.jpg]
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yup...and what you are tasting is the beef fat it is cooked in.  So it is nothing but a filler and the taste is all the beef fat its cooked in.  Thanks no thanks.
 
jchic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm just going to assume that anyone making snotty comment about the Impossible Whopper won't ever actually try one with an open mind.

They are tasty and an animal didn't have to die.  Guess that's bad somehow.....people suck.
 
Keys dude
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I love Burger King. Hurricane Irma in 2017 destroyed ours and it's not reopened, a car dealership is going on the property. Pretty sure there will be a drive-through for that (Really, I miss it, closest one now is 30 miles away, obviously too far to get a Whopper with cheese. Irma destroyed our Pizza Hut too and it also is not reopening. And pre-emptively, I think Pizza Hut is OK).,
 
Boudyro
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jchic: I'm just going to assume that anyone making snotty comment about the Impossible Whopper won't ever actually try one with an open mind.

They are tasty and an animal didn't have to die.  Guess that's bad somehow.....people suck.


Was gonna say I haven't tried one myself yet, but my vegetarian sister said they really good.

I'm not veggie anymore, but I'll try one eventually. I don't get BK much.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Boudyro: jchic: I'm just going to assume that anyone making snotty comment about the Impossible Whopper won't ever actually try one with an open mind.

They are tasty and an animal didn't have to die.  Guess that's bad somehow.....people suck.

Was gonna say I haven't tried one myself yet, but my vegetarian sister said they really good.

I'm not veggie anymore, but I'll try one eventually. I don't get BK much.


I've had them twice. I won't go out of my way for them, but if I get a BK gift card I'll go and they're fine.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good Christ, I clicked on a "Lifehacker" link without checking first.

Is there some "lifehack" I can get use to get the bitter taste of abject failure out of my mouth?
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report