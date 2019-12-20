 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KKTV Colorado Springs)   Tag Team Buck Battle Royale   (kktv.com) divider line
6
    More: Interesting, Deer, White-tailed deer, COLORADO SPRINGS, Wildlife, breeding season ends, late October, Hunting, Colorado Parks  
•       •       •

515 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2019 at 6:35 PM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jman144
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're horney
 
SBinRR
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wish there was a way to hold the camera so that both battles could be on the screen at the same time.  Oh well, maybe someday technology will catch up.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Christ the last thing we need is the Bucks planning any more Battle Royals.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Vertical video is vertical.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I guess the winner is the StarBuck!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
PETA Response:

Animals aren't actors and spectacles to be gawked at as if they were whiny orange trolls from New Jersey.

The same privacy rights humans humans have must also be applied to animals, and PETA takes privacy violations very seriously.

Whoever recorded and generated this gross invasion of privacy along with the compounding that outrageous act by sharing those private moments with hundred of thousands of others, should be ashamed of themselves.  We will be filing a protest with the Senate, President, and the United Nations.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report