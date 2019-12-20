 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Elf abuse
69
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fourth graders.  Who actually believe in the Elf on a Shelf nonsense.  Gaaah.
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spanish for "the fabuse."
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I abuse my elf just about daily.
To me, it's Christmastime all year long.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When giant company's marketing departments change the "correct" lies to tell your kids every 5-10 years its hard for a non-parent to keep up with the stupid
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No snitching, you dirty rat"
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't want anybody else.
And when I think about you, I touch my elf.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spoiler alert for non-parents: Elf on the Shelf rules specifically forbid touching the elf...

Yeah, we get it. No diddling the elf.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Singleballtheory: Spoiler alert for non-parents: Elf on the Shelf rules specifically forbid touching the elf...

Yeah, we get it. No diddling the elf.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: [Fark user image 225x225]


I don't want to say that this "tradition" (made up crap by retail demons) is bullshiat but...
img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChipNASA: NotThatGuyAgain: [Fark user image 225x225]

I don't want to say that this "tradition" (made up crap by retail demons) is bullshiat but...
[img.memecdn.com image 640x640]


That is one of my favorites lololol

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meme.xyzView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: [Fark user image 500x429]


I saw something  else like that...
i.imgur.comView Full Size


I mean, COME ON, Who the FKCK drops $20s at a strip club. ?!?!?!?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChipNASA: [i.imgur.com image 850x545]


That took me waaaay to long to figure out

/rofl
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChipNASA: NotThatGuyAgain: [Fark user image 500x429]

I saw something  else like that...
[i.imgur.com image 850x769]

I mean, COME ON, Who the FKCK drops $20s at a strip club. ?!?!?!?


Dammit, that's the one I was looking for

/Shakes tiny $20 bill
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
irishnews.comView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume this is some sort of advertisement to let us know that if we don't posses that level of derp we shouldn't have kids.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChipNASA: NotThatGuyAgain: [Fark user image 225x225]

I don't want to say that this "tradition" (made up crap by retail demons) is bullshiat but...
[img.memecdn.com image 640x640]


Why wouldn't the suspect inhale?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChipNASA: [pbs.twimg.com image 636x617]


Boooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: ChipNASA: [pbs.twimg.com image 636x617]

Boooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: I assume this is some sort of advertisement to let us know that if we don't posses that level of derp we shouldn't have kids.


It's just an innocent, fun thing to do with really young kids.  If you have kids ya just gotta fkck with 'em a little now and then.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
dailylolpics.comView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If one has EVER been Fark-worthy.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
NTGA thank you so much. damn. i think i pissed myself. no. i know i pissed myself. don't care!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
