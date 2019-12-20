 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Sex, smoking and verbal humiliation that some men pay $300 an hour for are the latest tools to make ballet training cool again in Vienna   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Sick, American Ballet Theatre, State, Vienna's prestigious ballet academy, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Abuse, Austrian commission, The Nutcracker, Alicia Markova  
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Simpsons did it.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Simpsons did it.


shakes tiny fist
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Simpsons did it.


Wasn't this a Simps-...
Ok. I'm 9 mins too slow.
 
eas81
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Simpsons did it.


Red Shirt Blues: Diogenes: Simpsons did it.

shakes tiny fist


Resident Muslim: Diogenes: Simpsons did it.

Wasn't this a Simps-...
Ok. I'm 9 mins too slow.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crackpancake
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Did you guys know the Simpson's did this?.....So yeah...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
GOD DAMN ALL OF YOU ABOVE ME

haha
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
For real tho, Brain Donors anyone?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ballerinas have always lived on cigarettes.

Who didn't know this?
 
SBinRR
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Simpsons did it.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Marcos P: For real tho, Brain Donors anyone?

[Fark user image image 300x300]


I know I watched that movie multiple times, but I can't remember a darn thing about it.
 
Kuta
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Ballerinas have always lived on cigarettes.

Who didn't know this?


data.whicdn.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Marcos P: For real tho, Brain Donors anyone?

[Fark user image image 300x300]

I know I watched that movie multiple times, but I can't remember a darn thing about it.


"I didn't hear you knock"

"I've been using a higher grade of gas"

Heyoo
 
Report