 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Requirement: Driver of upgraded Belgian military armored vehicle must be 5'7" or shorter. Degree of difficulty: Average Belgian is 5'8"   (bbc.com) divider line
56
    More: Facepalm, Fighter aircraft, Human height, Armoured fighting vehicle, Military, Belgium, F-16 Fighting Falcon, Vehicle, Belgian Defence website  
•       •       •

901 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2019 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



56 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Attn: Belgian women
 
spambot collective [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in other news, Belgium has lowered the minimum age to serve in it's military
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that median, mean or mode?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People think they make armored vehicles anyone can fit in. That's some funny stuff.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Is that median, mean or mode?


Yes.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Belgian recruiting sign:
Need killer dwarves. Apply inside.
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Attn: Belgian women


They'll probably find some guys who can, but yeah, the average Belgian lady's height is 5'4 or so.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Belgian recruiting sign:
Need killer dwarves. Apply inside.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if there are people in Belgium shorter than the average height? Alas, that's advanced mathematics, it would take a PhD to figure that out.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Is that median, mean or mode?


Tho not provided with the standard deviation, I would presume there's perhaps 30-40% of the populace who would be able to qualify for the height-limited position. Not seeing a problem here much less a purpose for the facepalm tag.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby clearly failed at the maths.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The way to make them even safer would be to design them so that everybody would be too short to drive them.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


FYI - Just added this "Quaker Granny For Peace" book to my wishlist because she looks awesome.
 
Glenford
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: spongeboob: Is that median, mean or mode?

Yes.


Depends on the distribution.
 
slapmastered
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would subby put such a *vile* curse not once, but twice in his headline!!

/Oh my poor ears!
//Still better than Vogon poetry...
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: spongeboob: Is that median, mean or mode?

Tho not provided with the standard deviation, I would presume there's perhaps 30-40% of the populace who would be able to qualify for the height-limited position. Not seeing a problem here much less a purpose for the facepalm tag.


Assuming their armed forces don't have some minimum height requirement for entry.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I applaud this.

Short people of the world are too often overlooked and tall people act as if short people are beneath them. I think it's great that now there's a place where short people can feel like they fit in.
 
zpaul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If average height is 1" taller that would mean that almost 50% of people would Qualify.  That isn't that much of a "degree of difficulty".
 
Ktonos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is Belgian king Albert I with Vittorio Emanuele III "Sciaboletta" ("Little saber").

Fark user imageView Full Size


\Of Italian ancestry and short
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Private_Citizen: Belgian recruiting sign:
Need killer dwarves. Apply inside.


[Fark user image 215x215]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: I applaud this.

Short people of the world are too often overlooked and tall people act as if short people are beneath them. I think it's great that now there's a place where short people can feel like they fit in.


I'm over 6 feet tall...short people are literally beneath me.  It's not like I had any say in the matter.
 
HowiPepper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that was... short sighted of them

Yeahhh
(•_•) / ( •_•)⌐■-■ / (⌐■_■)
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Assuming their armed forces don't have some minimum height requirement for entry.


TFA mentions F-16 pilot minim height is 162 cm / 5'3"
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Attn: Belgian women


Women drivers?  Women in the military??  Women driving in the military???

Fetch my fainting couch!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: I applaud this.

Short people of the world are too often overlooked and tall people act as if short people are beneath them. I think it's great that now there's a place where short people can feel like they fit in.


Short people fit in more places than tall people.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Attn: Belgian women

Women drivers?  Women in the military??  Women driving in the military???

Fetch my fainting couch!


Well, it's not like they have to parallel park a tank.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Attn: Belgian women

Women drivers?  Women in the military??  Women driving in the military???

Fetch my fainting couch!


It's an armored vehicle.  They'll be safe.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This really isn't uncommon with military vehicles. When I was in the army reserves in Canada we had a 60s era wrecker that you couldn't drive if you were over 5"8". Some aircraft had similar height limits, the Cougar and Grisly AVGPs, and Bison APCs weren't exactly roomy either.
 
Killer Cars
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: MrBallou: I applaud this.

Short people of the world are too often overlooked and tall people act as if short people are beneath them. I think it's great that now there's a place where short people can feel like they fit in.

I'm over 6 feet tall...short people are literally beneath me.  It's not like I had any say in the matter.


True, but you could alleviate any perceived power dynamics or insecurities over height differences if you go around picking up shorter people from behind by grabbing and holding them up from under their armpits and going "wheeeeeee" while swinging them around. They love that shiat.

/comfortably under 6' myself
//doing what I described is probably not advisable in most situations
 
dwlah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Randy Newman - Short People
Youtube mrjStSqu_w4
 
Cheese eating surrender monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: dionysusaur: Assuming their armed forces don't have some minimum height requirement for entry.

TFA mentions F-16 pilot minim height is 162 cm / 5'3"


jaytkay: dionysusaur: Assuming their armed forces don't have some minimum height requirement for entry.

TFA mentions F-16 pilot minim height is 162 cm / 5'3"


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Limiting the size of people for certain military occupations is as old as the military, This is one of those Rick Romero news articles.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a 6'3" guy who served as an M1 tank crewman (19K), yeah....armored vehicles are for short people.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: jtown: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Attn: Belgian women

Women drivers?  Women in the military??  Women driving in the military???

Fetch my fainting couch!

Well, it's not like they have to parallel park a tank.


My wife is better at parallel parking than I am. If it looks like a tight fit, I am not too proud to get out and let her park.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do people even know what the term "average" means?

I'm pretty sure the Belgian army has plenty of soldiers who are an inch or two off the national average.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's my Belgian military dream crushed. On the bright side I am tall enough to ride any ride, which is nice.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone borked their math and the belgian military is trying to save face by making bad excuses.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSteelCricket: Madman drummers bummers: jtown: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Attn: Belgian women

Women drivers?  Women in the military??  Women driving in the military???

Fetch my fainting couch!

Well, it's not like they have to parallel park a tank.

My wife is better at parallel parking than I am. If it looks like a tight fit, I am not too proud to get out and let her park.


Women in general are demonstrably better at driving/parking than men in general, but I never let the facts get in the way of a good joke. Or a bad one. Especially a bad one.
 
Baradium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: dionysusaur: Assuming their armed forces don't have some minimum height requirement for entry.

TFA mentions F-16 pilot minim height is 162 cm / 5'3"


Article has been corrected.  The actual height is 6'0" FWIW.
 
Baradium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Baradium: jaytkay: dionysusaur: Assuming their armed forces don't have some minimum height requirement for entry.

TFA mentions F-16 pilot minim height is 162 cm / 5'3"

Article has been corrected.  The actual height is 6'0" FWIW.


I misread the typo as maximum rather than minimum intended.
 
Cataholic
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: TheSteelCricket: Madman drummers bummers: jtown: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Attn: Belgian women

Women drivers?  Women in the military??  Women driving in the military???

Fetch my fainting couch!

Well, it's not like they have to parallel park a tank.

My wife is better at parallel parking than I am. If it looks like a tight fit, I am not too proud to get out and let her park.

Women in general are demonstrably better at driving/parking than men in general, but I never let the facts get in the way of a good joke. Or a bad one. Especially a bad one.


Women are demonstrably better at not going 40 miles over the speed limit or running from the police.  Whether that equates to them being 'better at driving' or not is totally up to you.
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: As a 6'3" guy who served as an M1 tank crewman (19K), yeah....armored vehicles are for short people.


Ditto.  19k here too.  Getting in and out of the gunner seat was an interesting feat.  Still better than being the loader.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In designing a tank, Ferdinand Porsche said that perhaps it would be better to have tank crewmen no taller than 170 cm (about 5'7), for ergonomics reasons. Hitler actually agreed in principle, adding that short men tended to be braver as well, but in practical terms that would exclude too many men from service in the Panzers.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: People think they make armored vehicles anyone can fit in. That's some funny stuff.


They do - unquestionably.  Now what condition you're going to be in, and in how many pieces is definitely variable...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: NewportBarGuy: People think they make armored vehicles anyone can fit in. That's some funny stuff.

They do - unquestionably.  Now what condition you're going to be in, and in how many pieces is definitely variable...


Heh... well put.
 
GungFu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hot all Belgians are tall. JCVD's normal height after puberty and into his 20s was 5' 3". With daily stretching exercises from a secretive monk in Thailand, he made his legs gain an extra 6 inches. Here he is showing and joking with Statham and Lundgren what his actual height would have been:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Attn: Belgian women



Hooverphonic - Mad About You
Youtube xVKGXgHDMvQ
 
LewDux
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Vaya con dios - Nah neh nah
Youtube 7LUm-E4GPU8
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: MrBallou: I applaud this.

Short people of the world are too often overlooked and tall people act as if short people are beneath them. I think it's great that now there's a place where short people can feel like they fit in.

I'm over 6 feet tall...short people are literally beneath me.  It's not like I had any say in the matter.


Not tall enough to stop those three jokes from going above your head I see.
 
thrasherrr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Not a repeat from Russia 1945.
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well I guess its a good thing they don't require the drivers to operate the vehicles while standing up.
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report