(Washington Post)   "The secret that makes Baby Yoda so captivating." Well, I didn't really think the Disney marketing behemoth was that much of a secret, but here we are   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, J. K. Rowling, Baby Yoda, Werner Herzog, Radical feminism, Feminism, first place, delightful object of 21st-century consumerism, filmmaker Werner Herzog  
Moroning [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm.......so mysterious

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Nameless_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, I find your lack of closing quotation marks disturbing.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baby Yoda - Toto Africa
Youtube zbA62fvGGyw
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to punt that creepy little gremlin wannabe as hard as I can.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be the asshole. I'm sick of Star Wars hype and marketing being shoved down my throat. I'm tired of millenial marketing teams making memes to generate more hype. Star Wars hasn't had a good story in 20 farking years and they're just bleeding the franchise for every dollar fanbois are willing to cough up. It SUCKS.

/but, that's just like...my opinion, man.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just my own POV on it:


"The secret that makes Baby Yoda so captivating."

Is not in what it is, but more about, who it captivates.

So less of a secret we don't know, and more, an uncomfortable truth we turn a blind eye to really.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought he was cute before I saw any marketing. It's Disney's mind control through cuteness that worries me.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: I'll be the asshole. I'm sick of Star Wars hype and marketing being shoved down my throat. I'm tired of millenial marketing teams making memes to generate more hype. Star Wars hasn't had a good story in 20 farking years and they're just bleeding the franchise for every dollar fanbois are willing to cough up. It SUCKS.

/but, that's just like...my opinion, man.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Amen brother.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


/yes, i know
//but it's not like there's a whole lot of difference
 
razyjean
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Reminds me of this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Baby Yoda haters can go to hell.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Camus' Ghost: Baby Yoda haters can go to hell.


Gladly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Baby Yoda can be accompanied by any text. He doesn't speak, so the whole world can put words in his itsy-bitsy mouth. And people who've actually seen the show can't explain that we're getting Yoda all wrong, because on that Disney Plus screen he is just as much of a cipher as he is off it.

Baby Yoda's blankness also makes him implacably likable. He doesn't do enough things for anything he does to annoy us. He doesn't say enough for anything he says to deter us from mimicking the Mandalorian's sole imperative: to cherish and protect the child.

Spot on, imo. And she touched on it earlier in the article but he's got all the great aspects of a toddler - the tiny disproportions, the inquistiveness, and playfulness without any of the negatives. He's got an infrequent eating schedule (and feeds himself more or less) and no messy diapers.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Keep him out of the light.
Don't get him wet.
Never feed him after midnight.
 
tarheel07
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
media4.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've said before, the general public adores Baby Yoda because he/she is adorable without being nauseating. The fans love Baby Yoda because of the mystery of Yoda's species.

/Screw you Lucas, they should have been the Whills. It makes the most sense.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Baby Yoda can be accompanied by any text. He doesn't speak, so the whole world can put words in his itsy-bitsy mouth. And people who've actually seen the show can't explain that we're getting Yoda all wrong, because on that Disney Plus screen he is just as much of a cipher as he is off it.

Baby Yoda's blankness also makes him implacably likable. He doesn't do enough things for anything he does to annoy us. He doesn't say enough for anything he says to deter us from mimicking the Mandalorian's sole imperative: to cherish and protect the child.

Spot on, imo. And she touched on it earlier in the article but he's got all the great aspects of a toddler - the tiny disproportions, the inquistiveness, and playfulness without any of the negatives. He's got an infrequent eating schedule (and feeds himself more or less) and no messy diapers.


His Force-choking fetish is a bit of a negative.
 
skyotter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: they should have been the Whills


This.
 
the voice of raisin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

tuxq: I'll be the asshole. I'm sick of Star Wars hype and marketing being shoved down my throat. I'm tired of millenial marketing teams making memes to generate more hype. Star Wars hasn't had a good story in 20 farking years and they're just bleeding the franchise for every dollar fanbois are willing to cough up. It SUCKS.

/but, that's just like...my opinion, man.


I agree with you on the movies (the Solo movie was a straight popcorn action movie), however The Mandalorian is a pretty well written and filmed series.  The trope of the hard-boiled character paired with a cute baby/pet/whatever is nothing new, but the execution is well done.  And if you watch through the credits you can see the beautiful artwork in the storyboards which actually would have needed a bigger fx budget to shoot.
 
skyotter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Baby Yoda can be accompanied by any text. He doesn't speak, so the whole world can put words in his itsy-bitsy mouth. And people who've actually seen the show can't explain that we're getting Yoda all wrong, because on that Disney Plus screen he is just as much of a cipher as he is off it.

Baby Yoda's blankness also makes him implacably likable. He doesn't do enough things for anything he does to annoy us. He doesn't say enough for anything he says to deter us from mimicking the Mandalorian's sole imperative: to cherish and protect the child.

Spot on, imo. And she touched on it earlier in the article but he's got all the great aspects of a toddler - the tiny disproportions, the inquistiveness, and playfulness without any of the negatives. He's got an infrequent eating schedule (and feeds himself more or less) and no messy diapers.

His Force-choking fetish is a bit of a negative.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/Rick and Morty has been consistently ahead of The Mandalorian's curve to the point that I expect the finale to feature dragon orgies and snake time-travel.

/you son of a b*tch, i'm in
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: tuxq: I'll be the asshole. I'm sick of Star Wars hype and marketing being shoved down my throat. I'm tired of millenial marketing teams making memes to generate more hype. Star Wars hasn't had a good story in 20 farking years and they're just bleeding the franchise for every dollar fanbois are willing to cough up. It SUCKS.

/but, that's just like...my opinion, man.

I agree with you on the movies (the Solo movie was a straight popcorn action movie), however The Mandalorian is a pretty well written and filmed series.  The trope of the hard-boiled character paired with a cute baby/pet/whatever is nothing new, but the execution is well done.  And if you watch through the credits you can see the beautiful artwork in the storyboards which actually would have needed a bigger fx budget to shoot.


I'm pretty sure it's just "lone wolf and cub" retold as star wars.

I'm enjoying it. But I kind of liked solo, so what do I know?
 
dywed88
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tuxq: I'll be the asshole. I'm sick of Star Wars hype and marketing being shoved down my throat. I'm tired of millenial marketing teams making memes to generate more hype. Star Wars hasn't had a good story in 20 farking years and they're just bleeding the franchise for every dollar fanbois are willing to cough up. It SUCKS.

/but, that's just like...my opinion, man.


Did you remember your onion today?
 
dywed88
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Baby Yoda can be accompanied by any text. He doesn't speak, so the whole world can put words in his itsy-bitsy mouth. And people who've actually seen the show can't explain that we're getting Yoda all wrong, because on that Disney Plus screen he is just as much of a cipher as he is off it.

Baby Yoda's blankness also makes him implacably likable. He doesn't do enough things for anything he does to annoy us. He doesn't say enough for anything he says to deter us from mimicking the Mandalorian's sole imperative: to cherish and protect the child.

Spot on, imo. And she touched on it earlier in the article but he's got all the great aspects of a toddler - the tiny disproportions, the inquistiveness, and playfulness without any of the negatives. He's got an infrequent eating schedule (and feeds himself more or less) and no messy diapers.

His Force-choking fetish is a bit of a negative.


He was just defending his daddy. A small Chile's misunderstanding the situation is pretty reasonable.

/wouldn't want to be the Scout Trooper, though
 
Balder333
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ok - don't hate me, but The Mandolorian really reminds me of BJ & the Bear.
 
dywed88
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

razyjean: Reminds me of this

[Fark user image image 425x349]


Or almost every single "cute" animated character. These features are well known.

Now time him to a long beloved character (Yoda) with a big dollop of mystery on top and you are set.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Balder333: Ok - don't hate me, but The Mandolorian really reminds me of BJ & the Bear.


Sounds like a gay porno.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I was a kid when Empire came out and I remember how disappointed I was with Yoda. Before I saw the movie everyone was talking about how incredible this new character Yoda was. It was like they had gone to the top of a mountain and saw some self help and/or spiritual guru (which I guess was kind of what Yoda was). But when I saw the movie - as a kid mind you - I saw a shriveled Muppet. Almost like a 95 year old Kermit with big ears. Worse of all, he sounded exactly like Fozzie Bear if Fozzie smoked three packs a day and had a stroke. It just always seemed to me that Yoda was contrived and "Baby Yoda" just furthers that sentiment. But, hell, who am I to judge? So, enjoy your show Star Wars nerds. I'll catch it when it's out on demand (mostly so I can fast forward through the boring parts, which is to say most of it).
 
rhodabear
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moroning [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Balder333: Ok - don't hate me, but The Mandolorian really reminds me of BJ & the Bear.


scontent-den4-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: His Force-choking fetish is a bit of a negative.


Uh oh. It might be worth noting that I'm only four episodes in and not caught up yet.

/abandons thread
 
skyotter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dywed88: Mad_Radhu: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Baby Yoda can be accompanied by any text. He doesn't speak, so the whole world can put words in his itsy-bitsy mouth. And people who've actually seen the show can't explain that we're getting Yoda all wrong, because on that Disney Plus screen he is just as much of a cipher as he is off it.

Baby Yoda's blankness also makes him implacably likable. He doesn't do enough things for anything he does to annoy us. He doesn't say enough for anything he says to deter us from mimicking the Mandalorian's sole imperative: to cherish and protect the child.

Spot on, imo. And she touched on it earlier in the article but he's got all the great aspects of a toddler - the tiny disproportions, the inquistiveness, and playfulness without any of the negatives. He's got an infrequent eating schedule (and feeds himself more or less) and no messy diapers.

His Force-choking fetish is a bit of a negative.

He was just defending his daddy. A small Chile's misunderstanding the situation is pretty reasonable.

/wouldn't want to be the Scout Trooper, though


Reminded me of:
Scraps: Daisy Saves Andy - CONAN on TBS
Youtube 6jCJhiSV4qM
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dywed88: Mad_Radhu: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Baby Yoda can be accompanied by any text. He doesn't speak, so the whole world can put words in his itsy-bitsy mouth. And people who've actually seen the show can't explain that we're getting Yoda all wrong, because on that Disney Plus screen he is just as much of a cipher as he is off it.

Baby Yoda's blankness also makes him implacably likable. He doesn't do enough things for anything he does to annoy us. He doesn't say enough for anything he says to deter us from mimicking the Mandalorian's sole imperative: to cherish and protect the child.

Spot on, imo. And she touched on it earlier in the article but he's got all the great aspects of a toddler - the tiny disproportions, the inquistiveness, and playfulness without any of the negatives. He's got an infrequent eating schedule (and feeds himself more or less) and no messy diapers.

His Force-choking fetish is a bit of a negative.

He was just defending his daddy. A small Chile's misunderstanding the situation is pretty reasonable.

/wouldn't want to be the Scout Trooper, though


"...A small Chile's misunderstanding..."

I once had a"small Chile's misunderstanding"  and now I'm "no longer welcome" at that location, no matter how much I want my baby back baby back baby back....
 
The Chaos Toadman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: dywed88: Mad_Radhu: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Baby Yoda can be accompanied by any text. He doesn't speak, so the whole world can put words in his itsy-bitsy mouth. And people who've actually seen the show can't explain that we're getting Yoda all wrong, because on that Disney Plus screen he is just as much of a cipher as he is off it.

Baby Yoda's blankness also makes him implacably likable. He doesn't do enough things for anything he does to annoy us. He doesn't say enough for anything he says to deter us from mimicking the Mandalorian's sole imperative: to cherish and protect the child.

Spot on, imo. And she touched on it earlier in the article but he's got all the great aspects of a toddler - the tiny disproportions, the inquistiveness, and playfulness without any of the negatives. He's got an infrequent eating schedule (and feeds himself more or less) and no messy diapers.

His Force-choking fetish is a bit of a negative.

He was just defending his daddy. A small Chile's misunderstanding the situation is pretty reasonable.

/wouldn't want to be the Scout Trooper, though

"...A small Chile's misunderstanding..."

I once had a"small Chile's misunderstanding"  and now I'm "no longer welcome" at that location, no matter how much I want my baby back baby back baby back....


Scrubs - NO RIBS
Youtube 7UhF_4YUdjM
 
Subtonic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tuxq: Star Wars hasn't had a good story in 20 farking years
/but, that's just like...my opinion, man.


ROFLMAO. Nope. I'm 46. Seen the original three too many time to count. And all the new ones at least once. And have never not fell asleep during them, all of them. I think the movies have cool things in them. But, other than that, garbage.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GungFu
‘’ less than a minute ago  

razyjean: Reminds me of this

[Fark user image 425x349]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Reminds me of this:
Fark user imageView Full Size


I think Star Wars nerds like the thought Baby Yoda is all powerful and all seeing, even if they are masturbating.
 
