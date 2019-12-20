 Skip to content
(OK Whatever)   Where's Santa? Hanging out in San Diego with Ron Burgundy and living at a year-round Christmas store. You stay classy, Mr. Claus   (okwhatever.org) divider line
ItachiNai
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Niche boutique". That's cute. Meanwhile, Bronner's in Frankenmuth, MI is doing it better, bigger and longer.

/Mrs Claus approves
 
aoktrouble
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ever try to buy a Christmas ornament as a souvenir in Budapest in August?  Well ya can't.  YOU CANNOT!!  They laugh you out of the stores.

This should be an international chain.

/bitter old lady rant
 
eldie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I just sent the link to my friend who is vacationing with her family during Christmas week in San Diego. It's near Sea World. May be worth a look if they're going to take in Sea World.
 
Shrink
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ItachiNai: "Niche boutique". That's cute. Meanwhile, Bronner's in Frankenmuth, MI is doing it better, bigger and longer.

/Mrs Claus approves


Yeah, the Bronner's sales floor alone covers 2.2 acres and almost 100,000 square feet. Growing up in Michigan in the 1970's and 80's, Frankenmuth was THE place to stop when heading "up north."

Typical family conversation between my aunts and uncles and my parents:

So, I hear you're goin' to da U.P.
- Yah.
Are you gonna stop for some chicken in Frankenmuth?
- Yah, and do a little Christmas shopping.
Oh, of course.
- Yah.
 
