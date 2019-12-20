 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   Thirsty headline of the day: "Water Thieves Steal 80,000 Gallons in Australia as Our Mad Max-Style Future Becomes Reality"   (earther.gizmodo.com) divider line
24
    More: Amusing, Temperature, Australia, New South Wales, Fahrenheit, region of Australia, Australian newspaper, Celsius, degrees Celsius  
•       •       •

24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Two16
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cool tell, bro
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Joke's on them.  Ausies buy water by the liter.
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Two16: [Fark user image 600x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blasterz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do not, my friends, become addicted to water. It will take hold of you, and you will resent its absence!
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mad Max was about gazaline.  You're thinking more:

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Two16
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Priapetic: Mad Max was about gazaline.  You're thinking more:

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x1133]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I should watch that mad max sometime
 
wantingout
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Brought to you by nestle
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The police have the thieves cornered trapped. Here is the police negotiator trying to get them to come out.
theradlands.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We are seeing a different kind of water theft here. Big Ag, investment groups and foreign entities are pumping so much water that communities around them are going dry.

It's happening in the US, too. We need to wake up and take notice. It's a race to maximize profit at all costs.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As to these farmers, yeah I would expect this to happen more and more as these arid regions undergo desertification.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So I get to dry hump Furiosa?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's happening in the US, too. We need to wake up and take notice. It's a race to maximize profit at all costs.

Fark user imageView Full Size

"That's just crazy talk!"
 
anuran
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good thing global warming is a hoax. Because if Australia were, you know, like having record high temperatures a couple years in a row it would be bad.
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: We are seeing a different kind of water theft here. Big Ag, investment groups and foreign entities are pumping so much water that communities around them are going dry.

It's happening in the US, too. We need to wake up and take notice. It's a race to maximize profit at all costs.


https://www.lamag.com/citythinkblog/n​e​stle-gets-away-pumping-californias-wat​er-next-nothing/

It's not good.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Priapetic: Mad Max was about gazaline.  You're thinking more:

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x1133]


Thanks for the fun tank gurl
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: We are seeing a different kind of water theft here. Big Ag, investment groups and foreign entities are pumping so much water that communities around them are going dry.

It's happening in the US, too. We need to wake up and take notice. It's a race to maximize profit at all costs.


Isn't that a movie? There Will Be Blood?
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dry land is not a myth...you just have to find that rat-monkey looking little kid with the tattoo.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they'll go back, Jack, and do it again?
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Priapetic: Mad Max was about gazaline.  You're thinking more:

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x1133]


Close, but we need the guy yelling at Tank Girl "You've been stealing water!"
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be a different type of thirst link. So, here's a good type.

/you can thank me later
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: I thought this was going to be a different type of thirst link. So, here's a good type.

/you can thank me later


A Rick Roll? In 2019? C'mon man.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
