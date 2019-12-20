 Skip to content
(NYPost)   In case you have ever wondered how Times Square's Naked Cowboy avoids shrinkage and keeps warm in winter   (nypost.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy is wired differently than you and me.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does that guy make in a year? Like, was four years of college a waste of time?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. I never wondered. Have also seen him be a jerk to people.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, but TFA doesn't bring up the real question: what's an expert's technique for battling shrinkage
 
nakago
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My first tip today was a hundred dollars which was amazing but I'm not looking for money,"

Umm, so why else would he be doing this other than for money?
 
msinquefield
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nakago: "My first tip today was a hundred dollars which was amazing but I'm not looking for money,"

Umm, so why else would he be doing this other than for money?


Exposure...Come on, too easy!
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does he ever actually get naked in public?
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: What does that guy make in a year? Like, was four years of college a waste of time?


He claims $150k a year but it's not all from standing on the street in his tighty whities. He does endorsements and such. I've seen him in ads for a local used car dealer.

https://splinternews.com/times-square​s​-naked-cowboy-says-hes-rolling-in-six-​figu-1793851633
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only time I've ever seen this guy IRL is when he ran out onto the field at a Reds-Mets game in Cinci. Guessing it was probably 15 years ago. Still one of the more unusual things I've seen at a pro sports game.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy is one of the many reasons I try to avoid New York at all costs.  I've never seen him but his mere existence is enough to repulse me like a 500Mhz inverse magnetic field.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cloudofdust: ChrisDe: What does that guy make in a year? Like, was four years of college a waste of time?

He claims $150k a year but it's not all from standing on the street in his tighty whities. He does endorsements and such. I've seen him in ads for a local used car dealer.

https://splinternews.com/times-squares​-naked-cowboy-says-hes-rolling-in-six-​figu-1793851633


So, yes?
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss tripping balls and seeing that old Viking dude in the red robes usually down in the village chanting his poems
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His name was Moondog and he was not grubbing for money .
 
AWalleigh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Brown Word: Ok, but TFA doesn't bring up the real question: what's an expert's technique for battling shrinkage


Porn?
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

berylman: This guy is one of the many reasons I try to avoid New York at all costs.  I've never seen him but his mere existence is enough to repulse me like a 500Mhz inverse magnetic field.


You sound fat fragile.

But it's for the best that you stay away. If you can't handle the Naked Cowboy, Batman in a thong and on rollerblades would probably kill you.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cloudofdust: But it's for the best that you stay away. If you can't handle the Naked Cowboy, Batman in a thong and on rollerblades would probably kill you.


I could handle the Naked Cowboy, maybe. It's the Tickle Me Elmo on PCP trying to extort you on real estate scams in Schenectady that really frightens me.
 
vpc
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The Brown Word: Ok, but TFA doesn't bring up the real question: what's an expert's technique for battling shrinkage


Willy warmers?

b/c c'mon, candy-cane-striped or elephant's-trunk dick socks are just funny.
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

berylman: cloudofdust: But it's for the best that you stay away. If you can't handle the Naked Cowboy, Batman in a thong and on rollerblades would probably kill you.

I could handle the Naked Cowboy, maybe. It's the Tickle Me Elmo on PCP trying to extort you on real estate scams in Schenectady that really frightens me.


Be thankful you've never had to smell him. (Tickle Me Elmo that is.) (Naked Cowboy smells ok.)
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

msinquefield: nakago: "My first tip today was a hundred dollars which was amazing but I'm not looking for money,"

Umm, so why else would he be doing this other than for money?

Exposure...Come on, too easy!


s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size


It being New Yawk, I can only assume there is in fact a single hot dog cart that does accept Exposure as payment, and he eats like a king.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: msinquefield: nakago: "My first tip today was a hundred dollars which was amazing but I'm not looking for money,"

Umm, so why else would he be doing this other than for money?

Exposure...Come on, too easy!

[s3.amazonaws.com image 800x800]

It being New Yawk, I can only assume there is in fact a single hot dog cart that does accept Exposure as payment, and he eats like a king.


So close...

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
False advertising.
 
